UPDATED: Danville, Pittsylvania County now under a Winter Storm Warning; Danville transit delays morning service

The forecast for icing in Danville, Pittsylvania counties and the surrounding areas is more serious.
The National Weather Service has placed the area under a Winter Storm Warning from later this evening until midnight Sunday.
The NWS in Blacksburg said late this afternoon that a significant winter storm, mainly in the form of ice accumulation, is expected across most of Southern Virginia, east of the Blue Ridge mountains.
The icing is expected to continue into Sunday morning with the NWS suggesting accumulations in these areas from freezing rain and freezing drizzle during the next 24 to 36 hours to range from 1/4 to 1/2 inch, with isolated higher amounts.
Ice accumulations will be greatest on trees and power lines, with some lesser accumulations on road surface, the NWS said.
These amounts of ice accumulations on trees and power lines could result in widespread downed trees and power lines and consequently widespread power outages.
These conditions could be significant and damaging accumulations of ice.
West of the Blue Ridge, lesser amounts of ice and some sleet are expected.
Danville Transit will delay the start of reservation-based service on Saturday morning because of the forecast. Instead of 4 a.m., reservation-based service will begin at 6, officials announced in an email.
Street conditions will be evaluated in the morning to determine if further delay is needed for reservation-based operations. Fixed-route operations, which normally begin at 6 a.m., also may be delayed.
Transit staff is notifying early morning Reserve A Ride passengers and drivers of this situation.
The transit system may need to restrict morning operations for service to only the Fresnius dialysis facility if the clinic elects to open.
There was some icing on Friday, mostly limbs and surfaces.
As the storm has moved eastward, icing has been a significant problem in Kentucky and West Virginia.
The Virginia Department of has that said equipment operators and crews have been plowing and treating primary roads and interstates overnight but that many of the secondary roads were covered this morning in slush from a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow.
That could leave a mixture that would freeze into a dangerous glaze.
Road condition information is available by dialing 511, using VDOT’s 511 mobile app or visiting www.511Virginia.org.