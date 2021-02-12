UPDATED: Danville, Pittsylvania County now under a Winter Storm Warning

The forecast for icing in Danville, Pittsylvania counties and the surrounding areas is more serious.

The National Weather Service has placed the area under a Winter Storm Warning from later this evening until midnight Sunday.

The NWS in Blacksburg said late this afternoon that a significant winter storm, mainly in the form of ice accumulation, is expected across most of Southern Virginia, east of the Blue Ridge mountains.

The icing is expected to continue into Sunday morning with the NWS suggesting accumulations in these areas from freezing rain and freezing drizzle during the next 24 to 36 hours to range from 1/4 to 1/2 inch, with isolated higher amounts.

Ice accumulations will be greatest on trees and power lines, with some lesser accumulations on road surface, the NWS said.

These amounts of ice accumulations on trees and power lines could result in widespread downed trees and power lines and consequently widespread power outages.

These conditions could be significant and damaging accumulations of ice.

West of the Blue Ridge, lesser amounts of ice and some sleet are expected.

There was some icing on Friday, mostly limbs and surfaces.