UPDATED: Icy roads cause multiple crashes in Danville; fatality reported on U.S. 58 in Halifax County

A seemingly surprise burst of winter weather Monday morning led to multiple crashes, including one on U.S. 58 just over the line in Halifax County that claimed the life of a man.

It started when temperatures dropped into the upper 20s early Monday morning. That set the stage for an icy mess.

An area of low pressure developed along the coast of South Carolina, according to a forecast discussion by the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. The system sent a light shield of precipitation into Southside mainly in the form of freezing rain.

That prompted the weather service to issue a winter weather advisory for a light glaze of ice. That advisory eventually grew as forecasters were able to observe via traffic cameras "numerous vehicle accidents across several major roadways in the Piedmont/Foothills due to ice."

The Danville Police Department responded at least three crashes on U.S. 29 on Monday morning and urged drivers to use extreme caution when heading out.

Crews with Danville Public Works responded by laying down a layer of salt, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Eventually, temperatures climbed above freezing, but the weather service warned some surfaces could remain below freezing and the ice may be slow to melt.

"Use caution when driving and venturing out as slick conditions will exist," an advisory warned.

A Monday morning crash on U.S. 58 — just over the line in Halifax County — blamed on the icy conditions killed a 47-year-old man from Cumberland.

The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m., the Virginia State Police reported.

Braxton L. Brooks was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis east on U.S. 58 "when the vehicle encountered icy road conditions," a news release stated.

The Mercury ran off the left side of the roadway into the median and collided with a tree.

Brooks, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

The forecast remains dry for the rest of the week with highs eventually reaching the upper 50s by Friday.

However, another Arctic blast appears heading for the region over the weekend. Currently, models aren't in agreement if moisture will be around when the temperatures drop "but it seems that colder air and gusty winds will arrive to close the second weekend of February," forecasters wrote.