UPDATED: Lightning strike takes out power to thousands in Danville

A Monday evening storm caused widespread power outages in the Danville area.

Danville Utilities reported one of the transmission delivery points from its power provider was offline due to a lightning strike. That delivery point feeds several substations.

"When back online, we will have to bring each substation back in service in stages, so not everyone's power will be restored at the same time," officials wrote in a Facebook update.

By about 11 p.m. most of the city had power restored. Other substations in the Westover and northern areas of Danville were next in line to be turned back on. Substations serving county residents were scheduled to be brought back online early Tuesday morning.

Danville Utilities did not immediately have have an estimate of how many were left in the dark, although an online outage map indicated as many as 27,000 may be powerless.

The storm that triggered the electrical issues also prompted a flood advisory. About 1 to 3 inches of rain has fallen Monday evening, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg estimated.