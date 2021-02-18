UPDATED: Power restored to areas in Danville

12:30 p.m. update: Danville Utilities has restored power to some 1,450 customers who were in the dark this morning

The Schoolfield substation feeder that went offline this morning is back in service, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported. The feeder serves 1,200 customers along portions of Memorial Drive, Lanier Avenue, Park Avenue, Bishop Road, and then across the river on Piedmont Drive from the Robertson Bridge to Mount Cross Road. A portion of Westover Drive and other streets in these areas also were affected. The feeder went out of service at 9:47 a.m. and came back online at 12:18 p.m.

The Tunstall substation feeder that serves the Sharon community, including Tunstall High and Tunstall Middle, is back in service. The feeder serves about 250 customers, Hendrix said. It went out of service at 10:10 a.m. and came back online at 12:01 p.m.

11 a.m. update: About 1,450 more Danville Utilities customers are without power in the Schoolfield and Tunstall areas.

The outages were reported at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

About 1,200 customers in the Schoolfield area and about 250 in Tunstall are without power.