UPDATED: Power restored to areas in Danville

12:30 p.m. update: Danville Utilities has restored power to some 1,450 customers who were in the dark this morning
The Schoolfield substation feeder that went offline this morning is back in service, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported. The feeder serves 1,200 customers along portions of Memorial Drive, Lanier Avenue, Park Avenue, Bishop Road, and then across the river on Piedmont Drive from the Robertson Bridge to Mount Cross Road. A portion of Westover Drive and other streets in these areas also were affected. The feeder went out of service at 9:47 a.m. and came back online at 12:18 p.m.
The Tunstall substation feeder that serves the Sharon community, including Tunstall High and Tunstall Middle, is back in service. The feeder serves about 250 customers, Hendrix said. It went out of service at 10:10 a.m. and came back online at 12:01 p.m.
11 a.m. update: About 1,450 more Danville Utilities customers are without power in the Schoolfield and Tunstall areas.
The outages were reported at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
About 1,200 customers in the Schoolfield area and about 250 in Tunstall are without power.
Two substation feeders are out of service, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported.
"Crews are just getting to the site," Grey said.
In the meantime, crews are still working to restore power for about 250 other customers who are still without electricity from last weekend's ice storm.
9:45 a.m.: The sleet and freezing coming down in Danville and Pittsylvania County may ease up in a few hours before another wave of frozen precipitation expected later tonight and into Friday morning.
"We are already seeing significant ice and freezing rain, and road conditions are deteriorating," said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County.
The National Weather Service is projecting that the majority of the ice accumulation will be finished around 2 p.m., but a freezing drizzle will continue through the evening, Ayers reported.
Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp is encouraging residents to avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary.
As of 9 a.m., about 1,700 Pittsylvania County customers remain without power from the previous winter punch over the weekend.
There are 10 Pittsylvania County fire departments open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for those who need a place to warm up and charge electronics:
- Chatham Fire Department, 35 Depot St., Chatham
- Cool Branch Fire Department, 3016 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook
- Callands Fire Department, 11741 Callands Road, Callands
- Cascade Fire Department, 5497 Cascade Road, Cascade
- Gretna Fire Department, 122 East Gretna Road, Gretna
- Kentuck Fire Department, 250 Ringgold Church Road, Ringgold
- Keeling Fire Department, 2200 Oak Grove Road, Keeling
- Mount Hermon Fire Department, 4268 Franklin Turnpike, Danville
- Riceville/Java Fire Department, 2904 Java Road, Java
- Tunstall Fire Department, 740 Tunstall High Road, Dry Fork
8 a.m: Freezing rain has coated trees and other surfaces in Danville, but as of 8 a.m. no power outages were reported from the ice.
The area remains under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service predicts accumulations of one-half inch of ice and warn power outages and tree damage are likely.
Light freezing rain started falling over night. Roads in Danville were wet, although some could have icy patches, reported city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Danville Transit began regular operations at 6 a.m.
Freezing rain is expected throughout the day with temperatures only reaching 32 degrees. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet tonight.
Closings
- All Pittsylvania County offices are closed today including branches of the public library, the Pittsylvania Pet Center, the community center and the Pittsylvania County courthouse.
- The James F. Ingram Justice Center (Danville courthouse) is closed today.
- The Danville School Board meeting scheduled today has been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Danville Room at 341 Main St.
- Danville Transit will delay the start of reservation-based service until 6 p.m. today. Street conditions will be evaluated this morning to determine if further delay is needed. Fixed-route operations, which normally begin at 6 a.m., may also be delayed.
- Danville Public Schools and Danville Public Schools are closed today.
- Averett University classes and offices will operate remotely today, still following a two-hour delay and the delayed class schedule found at averett.edu.
- The Commissioner of Revenue office in Danville will be closed today.
- Danville Public Library will be closed today.
