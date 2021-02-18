UPDATED: 1,450 without power in Danville after substation problems

11 a.m. update: About 1,450 more Danville Utilities customers are without power in the Schoolfield and Tunstall areas.

The outages were reported at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.

About 1,200 customers in the Schoolfield area and about 250 in Tunstall are without power.

Two substation feeders are out of service, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix reported.

"Crews are just getting to the site," Grey said.

In the meantime, crews are still working to restore power for about 250 other customers who are still without electricity from last weekend's ice storm.

9:45 a.m.: The sleet and freezing coming down in Danville and Pittsylvania County may ease up in a few hours before another wave of frozen precipitation expected later tonight and into Friday morning.

"We are already seeing significant ice and freezing rain, and road conditions are deteriorating," said Caleb Ayers, spokesperson for Pittsylvania County.