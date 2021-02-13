UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Power could be out for up to two days for some after ice storm strikes Dan River Region

“We have multiple calls for trees down and power outages,” he said in a text message. “I have no idea how many thus far. It’s very busy.”

By 10 a.m., the number of people without power had grown to at least 3,000. At 10:21 a.m., the city announced a large tree had fallen over a high-voltage line, disrupting the power feed from American Electric Power. About 20 minutes later, a news alert from the city advised residents to stay home and avoid traveling if possible because of widespread power outages causing traffic signals to stop working.

The number of people without power would continue to grow throughout the day.

Because the storm had taken out the city’s system that calculates an outage number, Spokesperson Arnold Hendrix was unable to provide a more accurate estimation of people without electricity other than saying the power outages were affecting “large portions of the city, large portions of the county.”

Hendrix said that restoring the high-voltage line would reduce the number of customers without power to back to between 3,000 to 5,000, meaning the power outages had affected many more people than that.