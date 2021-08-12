Utilities appeal to conserve energy as heat index may reach 105

Both cities purchase wholesale power from American Municipal Power, a nonprofit company providing power to 134 members in nine states.

The provider stated on Wednesday that "the demand for electricity across the regional power grid on Thursday afternoon could be at its highest point of the year because of higher-than-average temperatures."

Municipal electric utilities, such as Martinsville and Danville, "pay added demand-based charges for an entire year based on what their communities are using during high load periods," a Danville Utility release stated. "For every 1,000 kilowatts curtailed during the peak hours, Danville Utilities will save thousands toward 2022 power supply costs."

Said Joyce: "As forecasts dictate, we will most likely be asking our citizens and customers to again conserve energy at additional times this summer."

The National Weather Service said that the current weather pattern will remain in-place into late Friday, and then a front will move southeast in the region this weekend, and "temperatures will sink toward normal" and then below normal by early next week.