UVa report: Explosion of cases expected to continue; Danville and Pittsylvania County may reach 3.5K infections a week by Jan. 30

Last week, Danville and Pittsylvania County recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, and if projections hold, that figure could easily triple by the end of the month.

Friday's update from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute paints a dire picture for the next few weeks and especially Virginia's health care system.

Also, the sheer number of people who may become infected could "overwhelm testing capacities and drive down the case detection rate." In other words, the numbers may not show the full impact.

Throughout the pandemic, the UVa models have been used to illustrate what could happen in different scenarios. Last month when the omicron variant emerged, a model was tailored to plot the path of the new altered version of the coronavirus virus.

It turns out that particular situation — at the time an outlier — was spot-on in forecasting the sudden surge.

Now, all models show an almost vertical rise in cases for a few more weeks followed by an equally sharp decline.

"Though milder than Delta, Omicron is far from harmless, and far more than 'just a cold.'" researchers wrote in Friday's report, the first full version released since Christmas. "It is still hospitalizing substantial numbers of patients, and still carries the risk of long COVID."

Omicron is estimated to be responsible for 94% of new cases in Virginia where every health district is experiencing a surge currently.

The extreme transmissibility of omicron combined with holiday and community gatherings is driving the "unprecedented" case rates right now, UVa researchers said.

"People have been gathering with family, friends, and neighbors/community members for quite some time, again, many without masking," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

Spillmann has observed people in local stores and businesses often without a mask and not maintaining proper distance.

"In short, many are treating this as though this pandemic is behind us," he told the Register & Bee. "It's not over yet."

UVa suggests cases could peak at about 400,000 per week in Virginia by the end of the month, then start declining. Models differ on how quick the decline occurs.

Specifically in Danville and Pittsylvania County, about 3,500 cases per week could occur by Jan. 30.

The virus has proven to escape natural immunity, meaning people who've had COVID-19 before are getting reinfected.

However, early evidence indicates omicron may be less virulent than earlier strains, according to UVa.

"This may be the result of the variant's weaker ability to attack the lungs," researchers wrote in the report. "Moreover, while the variant seems adept at dodging antibodies, and can cause breakthrough cases and reinfections, T-cell response remains strong."

This means vaccinations — and especially boosters — are still effective against severe illness and hospitalizations.

"The bad news is that the virus is potentially 70x better at infecting airways than Delta, and with its enhanced immune escape, is causing extreme spikes in case rates across the United States."

With far more people infected, the virus' impact on individuals greatly varies. The major worry comes with an already stressed hospital system.

"Despite seeming less virulent than Delta, it is causing so many more cases than Delta did, that models forecast a deluge of hospitalizations far exceeding those of last winter," UVa researchers wrote.

Hospitalizations in Virginia have already eclipsed the the January 2021 surge.

On Friday, Sovah Health-Danville placed a two-week pause on elective surgeries in an effort to weather the fifth round of the pandemic storm.

"Every job market is seeing quarantine of staff,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, chief medical officer at Sovah Health, said in a media call Friday. She acknowledged hospital employees — both medical and "house staff" — are either coming down with the virus or placed in quarantine situations because of an exposure, extending the staffing struggles.

Overall, experts are giving the same advice to get through the extreme case wave. The top tools are vaccinations and boosters.

"Though reduced, vaccination does provide protection from Omicron," UVa researchers said. "Boosters appear to be effective at preventing infection and severe disease by Omicron."

"It is important that all people eligible become fully vaccinated and boosted, get testing if exposed, stay home if ill, contact their provider if necessary," Spillmann said. "Taking the proper precautions now, including the 3 Ws (wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance), will help us get there."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.