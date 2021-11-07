UVa report: Reasons for optimism worst is over, caution for many unknowns

Overall, cases are dropping or leveling out across Virginia, an encouraging sign after a fourth COVID-19 surge brought more sickness, hospitalizations and death.

Yet, there are some areas — specifically in Southwest Virginia — where cases are still high. Across Southern Virginia, after a slow dip, daily infections leveled off last week and remained steady, nearly matching the rates from a year ago.

The all important question — at least among those in health circles — is what will this winter hold? Will there be another surge? Will vaccinations increase and ultimately cause the virus to subside?

The short answer: No one really knows.

In what's viewed as another optimistic sign, Virginia hasn't encountered a repeat of increased cases that occurred last fall. It was in October 2020 when daily infections started creeping up ahead of holiday gatherings. So far, that path has been avoided and reduces the possibility of a large holiday surge, according to Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

However, there is a model that shows an increase in caseloads remains possible with the current number of vaccinations, still considered well below herd immunity status.