UVa report: Reasons for optimism worst is over, caution for many unknowns

Overall, cases are dropping or leveling out across Virginia, an encouraging sign after a fourth COVID-19 surge brought more sickness, hospitalizations and death.
Yet, there are some areas — specifically in Southwest Virginia — where cases are still high. Across Southern Virginia, after a slow dip, daily infections leveled off last week and remained steady, nearly matching the rates from a year ago.
The all important question — at least among those in health circles — is what will this winter hold? Will there be another surge? Will vaccinations increase and ultimately cause the virus to subside?
The short answer: No one really knows.
In what's viewed as another optimistic sign, Virginia hasn't encountered a repeat of increased cases that occurred last fall. It was in October 2020 when daily infections started creeping up ahead of holiday gatherings. So far, that path has been avoided and reduces the possibility of a large holiday surge, according to Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
However, there is a model that shows an increase in caseloads remains possible with the current number of vaccinations, still considered well below herd immunity status.
If things proceed on the current course in the commonwealth, one UVa model suggests cases have already peaked and will continue to gradually drop. Some scenarios — UVa produces many possible outcomes based on a plethora of available data — indicate faster drop-offs than others. It's possible by December caseloads could reach the all-time lows observed in the summer months before the delta variant took hold.
Yet on the flip side, one model shows cases could rise beyond the high point in January.
"In the long-run, increased vaccination coverage could prevent thousands of cases in any scenario," UVa officials wrote in the Friday report. "Please do your part to stop the spread and continue to practice good prevention, including indoor masking, social distancing, and self-isolating when sick, and get vaccinated as soon as possible."
Masking, especially for indoor public spaces, also is suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since all areas of Southern Virginia are in a high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread.
The models mix current data with possible impacts to show what could happen.
"No one has a crystal ball, but there are a number methods available to use model results to create forecasts and plan for the future," researchers said in the report.
One simple answer avenue is to just average the results, something UVa calls the "somewhere in between" method. That would indicate it's likely the holidays will cause at least a little bump in cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Experts also look to other areas around the globe to spot trends. As an example, COVID-19 cases are increasing now in Europe, which has vaccination rates similar to many states, UVa reported.
"This demonstrates that a winter surge is possible," researchers wrote.
Another glimmer of hope: Virginia is seeing an uptick in first-dose vaccines and residents also have rolled up their sleeves to receive a booster dose when eligible.
To get a better hold on what may happen, the Virginia Department of Health and UVa have teamed up with a forecasting platform called Metaculus in hopes of getting better gauging what direction Virginia is headed.
"Metaculus takes forecasts from volunteers, and uses evidence-based methods to identify the best forecasters and aggregate their predictions," UVa experts said.
This platform says there's a 30% chance of a new peak in early 2022 that'll be higher than the recent fourth wave.
"This forecast gives us a reason to be optimistic about the coming months, but also enough warning to keep an eye on the forecast over the coming months," the researchers concluded.