UVa report: Southside COVID-19 cases may be elevated for at least a few more weeks

The ultimate path depends on if vaccinations — and boosters — increase and how long the public practices prevention methods.

"Models are our best tools for understanding the potential course of the pandemic, but they struggle with new variants in new environments," researchers conceded in the report.

That struggle is even greater when the human element is factored into it. To help, the Virginia Department of Health has enlisted a forecasting platform — Metaculus — to see if another holiday surge is possible.

"Although no one has a crystal ball, Metaculus leverages cutting-edge methodologies to to aggregate the forecasts of a highly engaged network of thousands of forecasters," Friday's report said. "These methods provide us with another view of the future course of the pandemic."

The general consensus from Metaculus is that Virginia can likely avoid a repeat of last winter's record cases. One reason is because it appears cases have already peaked ahead of Thanksgiving, a time when holiday travel and gatherings can add fuel to the pandemic flames. That's when cases started a sharp growth last year.