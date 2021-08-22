UVa report: To prevent severe surge, buckle down on mask wearing, social distancing

Amid a backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases in all corners of the commonwealth, a projected surge could be staved off if Virginians practice the “tried-and-true” prevention methods, a new report stated.
The University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute’s projections are designed to show what could happen if things continue on a certain path. Currently, models suggest by September COVID-19 cases could easily exceed the high records set in January.
The path includes interaction with the delta variant, a highly transmissible and potent version of the original novel coronavirus.
“By showing where we are headed, models allow individuals and policy-makers to change course and avoid the worst outcomes,” researchers said in Friday’s report.
In essence, the models serve as alarm bells or warning flags of a potential disaster. Advanced notice of an impending catastrophe can often lead to preventive measures to ward off the devastation.
Currently, 33 of 35 health districts in Virginia are in a surge, as defined by UVa as a doubling of cases based on a 100,000-population scale. The only outliers are two areas in Northern Virginia that are in what UVa calls a slow-growth trajectory, meaning cases are rising but not at a surge level.
And even small changes could lead to a big impact. For example, vaccination rates have increased slightly across the state and more people — about 12% — are wearing face masks. If these behaviors continue, the worst-case projections are likely to be wrong.
“And we will be glad that they are,” researchers said. “But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave.”
If transmission rates drop by about 25%, that would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases that are anticipated by the end of the year, UVa reported.
But that fallout from the fourth wave also could vary across the state.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, officials are encountering “a general lack of concern over COVID and the potential consequences of spreading it to others,” said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist.
Andrews also pointed to a “lack of confidence in vaccination” that has resulted in a reduced uptake. Unlike some areas of the state with an increase in people seeing vaccinations, very little has changed in the local health district, data show. Vaccination rates this month have held steady compared to June and July.
Even a sharp uptick in vaccinations won’t be enough. Mask wearing and social distancing will have to be implemented to help keep a fourth surge at bay.
Research is suggesting many new cases come from people who are considered pre-symptomatic. That same research has found people with the delta variant can spread the virus up to two days before they even feel sick, meaning individuals are putting others at risk without knowing it.
“Our best solutions at this point are the tried-and-true preventive measures: mask-usage, social distancing, testing, and self-isolation when sick,” researchers said.
The report also notes a misconception about face masks. While it’s true a covering can provide protection to the person wearing it, masks offer the best protection to others if the individual donning it has the virus and doesn’t know it yet.
“In combination, masking and distancing could alter the course of this epidemic,” the UVa report said.
Path of other states?
If prevention measures aren’t implemented, Virginia could be heading into the same dire situations other nationwide hospitals are facing.
Across the country, hospitalizations are up 14.2% from last week and some areas are struggling just to keep up.
In Florida, virus patients account for 55% of beds in intensive care units. In Mississippi, only seven ICU beds were available statewide, according to UVa. Alabama has already exceeded the capacity of ICUs.
“Tennessee is reporting that most of its metro area hospitals are almost full and may have to divert patients,” UVa researchers said. “ Models suggest that Virginia could be on the same path, just a few weeks behind the rest.”
Vaccinations
Danville is slowly edging closer to having half of the adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19. On Saturday, 49.8% of residents had received either one dose of the Johnson and Jonson version or two does of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Pittsylvania County has 45.9% of adult residents fully vaccinated.
The brunt of the fourth COVID-19 wave will hit unvaccinated people especially hard. Those who have received the shots of protection can still catch COVID-19, but likely only will suffer mild symptoms and not need hospitalizations.
“Getting vaccinated is still our best defense to fighting this virus,” said Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health. “There is significant evidence that grows daily indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”