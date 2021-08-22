UVa report: To prevent severe surge, buckle down on mask wearing, social distancing

“And we will be glad that they are,” researchers said. “But if nothing changes, we could be on course for a substantial fourth wave.”

If transmission rates drop by about 25%, that would prevent 236,000 of the near 516,000 new cases that are anticipated by the end of the year, UVa reported.

But that fallout from the fourth wave also could vary across the state.

In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, officials are encountering “a general lack of concern over COVID and the potential consequences of spreading it to others,” said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist.

Andrews also pointed to a “lack of confidence in vaccination” that has resulted in a reduced uptake. Unlike some areas of the state with an increase in people seeing vaccinations, very little has changed in the local health district, data show. Vaccination rates this month have held steady compared to June and July.

Even a sharp uptick in vaccinations won’t be enough. Mask wearing and social distancing will have to be implemented to help keep a fourth surge at bay.

