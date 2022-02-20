UVa report: Virginia on rapid decline after wild COVID-19 roller coaster ride, but Southside lags

If the latest COVID-19 projection model pans out, infections in the Dan River Region could reach all-time lows by mid-April.

"It is hard not to be excited by the last few weeks," researchers with the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute in Friday's report.

For the first time since December, there's no health district in the commonwealth experiencing a surge of cases. In fact, nearly all are in a decline for the second consecutive week.

The report's optimism is tempered with a bit of reality, especially for the Dan River Region.

"Case rates remain very high for some rural parts of the state, in particular counties in Southside and the Far Southwest," the report noted. "Residents in these regions should continue to wear a mask when in indoor public places."

That's the same advice leaders with Sovah Health and the Pittsylvania-Danville Health Department told the Register & Bee last week.

“While we are seeing a decline in cases across our system compared with previous weeks, we ask that the public remain vigilant and continue to practice mitigation tactics, which include wearing a mask in indoor public places, practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene — and most importantly — get vaccinated or boosted,” Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, said.

Cases are indeed declining around the commonwealth leading to a 60% drop in statewide hospitalizations for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Locally, the drop-off is even more steep. Sovah Health was treating 20 people for COVID-19 on Friday, a decline of 71% from the record highs set just a month ago.

But the virus is still circling, still causing sickness and still sending people to the hospital.

“While case numbers and hospitalizations are down, transmission rates still remain high across the state,” Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee Friday. “Additionally, it’s important that people don’t let their guard down and continue to practice mitigation measures — wear a mask, wash their hands, practice social distance — and most importantly, stay home if they are sick.”

The UVa models show the downward trending continuing. Some scenarios — such as one that factors in decreased vigilance — slows the decline a tad.

The report likens the omicron wave to a roller coaster. The highly transmissible variant cases a "rapid climb to never-before-seen heights, followed by a tremendous and rapid descent," researchers said.

But it also notes not all roller coaster riders reach the ground at the same time. That's the same for the state.

"The urban centers in Northern and Eastern Virginia peaked early and have since declined," scientists explained. "But more rural parts, in Southside and the Far Southwest, only peaked last week."

These areas still have what UVa considers "extremely high levels of community transmission."

The omicron variant accounts for nearly 100% of all new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, a subvariant — dubbed BA.2 — is making its away across Virginia. Experts believe that will become dominant by mid-March.

"BA.2 has a slight transmission advantage over Omicron, spreading more easily," the report stated. "Research on BA.2 is still ongoing, but some early studies suggest it might be able to cause more severe disease than BA.1."

All in all, the differences between the variants aren't extreme and vaccination remains the most effective weapon on the pandemic battle.

"It is also our best bet at preventing another hospital-filling surge in the future," researchers noted.

This week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied Virginians to get vaccinated. He also announced plans for about 120 COVID-19 vaccine events across the state, UVa reports.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.