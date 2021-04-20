Vaccine milestone marred by another COVID-19 death in Danville

The death from COVID-19 of Danville woman in her 80s was revealed Tuesday morning, the same day the local health district reached a milestone of more than 25,000 residents vaccinated against the virus.

The latest fatality brings the toll to 211 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for the pandemic now in its second year. The Virginia Department of Health updates information daily based on data available by 5 p.m. the previous day.

The health department also cautions data are preliminary and could change in reviews. That has happened when cases and deaths were reclassified to another locality.

It's often a long and complex process to add a fatality to the statewide database. Health officials await for a death certificate to verify COVID-19 contributed to a person's death. That procedure could take weeks or longer.

Changes may occur when family members note a person's place of residence was listed incorrectly.

The Danville death was one of 30 others in the state Tuesday. So far, 10,625 Virginians have lost their lives to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

