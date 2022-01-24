 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Van crashes into Danville apartment building; two unoccupied units condemned after damage

There were no injuries after a work van crashed into an apartment building Monday afternoon in Danville, authorities reported.

At about 4:50 p.m., the Danville Fire Department responded to 872 Paxton St. to find the van had run almost completely inside of an apartment, a news release reported.

The driver, who was not injured, was able to get out of the van through the back door. No one was in the apartment when the crash happened.

Two unoccupied units suffered heavy structural damage and were condemned, the fire department reported.

The news release did not offer any other details including what may have led to the crash.

