VDOT warns of traffic woes as fans arrive for Blue Ridge Rock Festival at VIR

Large signs along U.S. 58 heading out of Danville warn motorists of potential traffic snarls starting Wednesday as the Blue Ridge Rock Festival heads to Virginia International Raceway.

The mega music event is expected to bring nearly 40,000 people over a four-day span to the Alton raceway, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The event steered away from Pittsylvania County, where it was hosted last year in Blairs.

VDOT warns traffic will "grow substantially" starting Wednesday as campers head to VIR. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Signs are posted to alert motorists to designated lanes for through traffic versus event guests and members of the Virginia State Police will be on-and to direct vehicles, according to VDOT.

U.S. 58 is the major roadway that will be impacted with the event, but Milton Highway, Calvary Road and Dotman Road also are expected to see heavy traffic.

Dotman Road, Pointer Road, Race Track Road, Foster Road and Sunset Drive will be closed to through-traffic, VDOT reported.

For Pittsylvania County, the 2021 musical endeavor was riddled with controversy from the start. When it was proposed, nearby residents weren’t thrilled with the idea that thousands of music fans would make their way to a rural part of the county. After revising ordinances that hadn’t been changed in more than 30 years, Pittsylvania County officials approved the history-making event.

More than 180 bands performed last year before the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Some of those acts included Anthrax, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Bush, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Seether, Ludacris, T-Pain, Body Count, Lil John and Rev Run (from Run-DMC).

The festivities kicked off Sept. 9, 2021, backing up traffic along U.S. 29 in Blairs. On the first day, it took about 20 to 30 minutes for a Register & Bee reporter to get from the exit onto northbound U.S. 29 to R & L Smith Road, which leads to Carson Lester Lane and the Blue Ridge Amphitheater, where the festival was located.

After being overwhelmed by the thousands of fans arriving for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the promoter — Purpose Driven Events — pivoted and turned all operations outside of the event gates over to Pittsylvania County, ultimately leading to what officials termed as a “flawless” affair.

The thousands of fans also boosted business for establishments throughout the Dan River Region.

Danville traditionally enjoys economic benefits from events at VIR. The raceway brings nearly 600,000 annual visitors to Southern Virginia with many of those people lodging, dining and shopping locally, Corrie T. Bobe, the director of Danville's Office of Economic Development, told the Register & Bee earlier this year.

This weekend's event will be the largest on record for the road racing course tucked away in rural Alton.