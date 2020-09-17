 Skip to main content
Vehicle crashes into Danville home Thursday morning
top story

Vehicle crashes into Danville home Thursday morning

A car crashed into an unoccupied home in the southern part of Danville on Thursday morning, the Danville Fire Department reports.

It was about 9 a.m. when the fire department responded to 433 Gay St. to find the vehicle that had smashed into the single-story house, officials reported in a news release.

The occupant of the vehicle, who was out of the car by the the time firefighters arrived, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Crews stayed on the scene for more than an hour to install temporary bracing to prevent more damage to the home.

