Vehicle fire extends into Danville home

Flames from a vehicle fire damaged a Danville home Thursday evening.

The Danville Fire Department was dispatched to 122 Rosedale Court at about 6:15 p.m. to find a vehicle engulfed in fire, a news release reported. The fire also extended into the home.

The homeowner was outside when crews arrived and there were no injuries reported. After crews starting bringing the blaze under control, more units were called to help.

In all, four engines and one ladder truck responded Thursday evening along with a command and support units. Crews of about 20 personnel were on the scene for more than two hours.

The cause is still being investigated by the fire marshal. The American Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

—From staff reports