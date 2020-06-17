Victim died of stab wounds in last week's homicide in Pittsylvania County, medical examiner office rules

A state police report later on June 11 stated more shots were fired, though it did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired them. The man was ultimately shot and airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke with serious injuries.

When asked about whether the victim also had gunshot wounds, Cooper said the only information she is allowed to release is the cause and manner of death, and any other information would need to come through law enforcement.

Both the Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County public safety department have refused to provide a transcript of the 911 call because this is an active investigation.

Sgt. Rick Garletts, a spokesman for the Virginia State Police for the district that includes Pittsylvania County, said that the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will not provide any additional information at this time. The department also will not put a timeline on when the investigation will be completed.

Three people who were reported to have escaped the home during the incident are children of the deceased, Garletts confirmed to the Register & Bee.

Several neighbors declined to talk to the Register & Bee about the incident last week.