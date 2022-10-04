Virginia bucks national trend with steady drop in gas prices

To the delight of statewide drivers, Virginia is bucking the national trend when it comes gasoline prices.

Across the commonwealth, a slow decline at the pump continues with prices down 4 cents in a week, auto club AAA reports.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.20 in Danville. Over in Pittsylvania County, it was a penny higher.

"The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas," Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement Monday. "At least six California refineries are undergoing maintenance, and there is limited pipeline supply to the West Coast from locations east of the Rockies."

Overall, prices in the commonwealth are 26.2 cents lower than a month ago, but 25.3 cents higher than last year at the time, GasBuddy reported Monday.

Nationally, prices continued an upward surge rising 7 cents to reach $3.79.

The reason? Tight supply and increased demand as more drivers fuel up are the main culprits, AAA officials said Monday.

"While I'm hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off," Patrick De Haan, a spokesperson at GasBuddy, said. "In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further."

In an effort to combat rising prices, California officials will allow the sale of less expensive winter blend gasoline a month ahead of schedule. However, it's not clear if that will have an impact on prices.

Out in the Midwest, prices have climbed following a deadly refinery fire Sept. 20 in Toledo, Ohio, AAA reported. The blaze closed the BP-Husky Toledo refinery plant that pumped 160,000 barrels-per-day, and it could stay shuttered for months to come.

On a brighter note, GasBuddy said the national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and was at $4.86 per gallon Monday. Softening costs of diesel will factor in goods that are transported via trucks across America.