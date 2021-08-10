Virginia Department of Health official: 'Bulk of population will be exposed to delta variant' in next few months

Patrick County, which has by far the lowest vaccination rates in the health district and among the lowest in the state, now has a positivity of more than 25%, meaning that more than 1 out of every 4 COVID-19 tests is positive.

Students returned to classes there on Tuesday without a mandate — only encouragement — to wear masks.

The 7-day average of new cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is now at 27, the highest numbers since March. Across Virginia the surge of variant-inspired cases added 1,759 more to the total on Tuesday morning and pushed the 7-day average to 1,677.

"It's important for people to remember there was new information from the CDC that told us that fully vaccinated people could spread the variant," Forlano said. "With rapidly increasing cases, that's why the CDC updated the guidelines.

"I realize this is confusing to the public."

The good news shared at a news briefing by telephone on Tuesday is that the rate of vaccinations in Virginia is also rising.

"We're finally seeing an increase in daily rates of vaccinations — right at 14,000 a day," State Vaccine Coordinator Danny Avula said. "The reality is the impact of delta is causing hospitalizations to increase around the country."