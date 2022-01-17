Virginia may be nearing peak in omicron wave

Virginia may be nearing the record peak of the pandemic this week, but cases remain extremely elevated in the Dan River Region.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 234 new COVID-19 cases a day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. On Monday alone 195 new infections appeared in the department's daily dashboard update.

The case explosion has spilled into the school systems that are now reporting record numbers of infections. In Pittsylvania County Schools, there are currently 109 active cases — 91 students and 18 staff members — by far the largest of the pandemic. Danville Public Schools has 69 cases split between 51 students and 18 staff members.

"Case rates continue to grow across the Commonwealth and are now at historic highs," researchers wrote in Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute. "Early signs suggest this growth may be slowing, but all 35 health districts are still in surge."

The models suggest the steep rise will continue until about Sunday. Then the cases could drop as dramatically as they increased.

"Omicron is less severe than Delta, but this surge will cause a large increase of hospitalizations, which could reach record levels in the coming weeks," researchers said.

On Friday, Sovah Health was caring for 50 COVID-19 patients split evenly across both Danville and Martinsville facilities. That's a decline from nearly 60 a week ago.

Across the state, more than 3,800 people are currently hospitalized with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. While rapidly rising in recent weeks, the figure has remained steady for the last few days.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates the omicron variant accounts for about 98% of all new cases in the Mid-Atlantic region, UVa reports. COVID-19 vaccines and especially boosters remain effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, university experts said in the report.

Those same researchers also noted the current caseload figures likely underestimate the true pandemic picture with testing woes still plaguing the system. The official numbers also do not include at-home tests.

In Danville, 38% of people who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result, according to the CDC. That figure is 27% in Pittsylvania County, a drop in recent days. The CDC uses a 5% positivity rate to determine the virus is under control in an area.

State and federal health officials recommend residents wear face masks for indoor public settings with the current high transmission rate.

