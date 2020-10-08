 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia State Police are investigating death of pedestrian struck in Pittsylvania County last month
0 comments

Virginia State Police are investigating death of pedestrian struck in Pittsylvania County last month

{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed a month ago in Pittsylvania County.

No charges are pending, according to the VSP news release, against driver Jaden T. Gilbert, 19, of Altavista, after he reportedly struck a pedestrian at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 5 Route 29, just north of Galveston Road.

The release states that Gilbert, in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, hit Valaurie Michelle Goodman, 26, of Gladys in the right northbound lane as she was crossing the road from east to west.

VSP was notified on Oct. 7 that Goodman died on Sept. 7 from her injuries.

Gilbert was not injured.

—From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert