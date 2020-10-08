Virginia State Police are investigating death of pedestrian struck in Pittsylvania County last month

The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed a month ago in Pittsylvania County.

No charges are pending, according to the VSP news release, against driver Jaden T. Gilbert, 19, of Altavista, after he reportedly struck a pedestrian at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 5 Route 29, just north of Galveston Road.

The release states that Gilbert, in his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, hit Valaurie Michelle Goodman, 26, of Gladys in the right northbound lane as she was crossing the road from east to west.

VSP was notified on Oct. 7 that Goodman died on Sept. 7 from her injuries.

Gilbert was not injured.

—From staff reports

