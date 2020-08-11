You are the owner of this article.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Schoolfield historic designation
date 2020-08-11

Virtual public hearing to be held on Schoolfield historic designation

A virtual public hearing will be held Thursday evening for the proposed Schoolfield Historic District. 

The hearing will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Property owners in and around the district and the general public are invited to attend the hearing.

Schoolfield, the former textile mill village of Dan River Inc., is eligible for listing on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. 

The meeting will provide information on the benefits and process of the state and national designations. There will also be a public question-and-answer session. 

Participants can join the webinar by entering the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84808960682?pwd=MnZjNnpKbFEwNXdscVBiQ0VxWmMrUT09. The password is 801760

Residents alo may listen in on telephone by dialing: 1-312-626-6799; use webinar ID 848 0896 0682; and use password 801760.

