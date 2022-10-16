Virus decline extends in Dan River Region, but some areas of state show rise in cases

COVID-19 case rates are still declining in the Dan River Region, but health experts believe statewide signs are starting to show the trend is slowing.

In Danville, only about six new infections are popping up in the official records daily, the lowest since May. The number is a little lower in Pittsylvania County with the the seven-day average at about five cases, the fewest since April.

These figures are likely a vast undercounting since many people use at-home test kits to determine if they have the illness caused by the coronavirus. Results from those kits aren't recorded in a database. In fact, the University of Virginia estimates that for every case that's officially tagged, about 16 others fly under the radar.

Both localities are in the lowest community level for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported Friday that 99% of Americans live in a community with either a low or medium risk.

Only five areas in Virginia are in the high category, a level that triggers a suggestion for residents to wear masks in public spaces. For areas in the medium level — like neighboring Halifax County — federal and state officials recommend high-risk individuals wear masks.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a declining trajectory for cases, UVa reported Friday. In a flip from last week, 10 statewide districts are now showing growing cases, and for the first time in a month, one is in a surge. Half of those areas are in Southwest Virginia

"Statewide case rates continue to decline," UVa researchers wrote in an interim report Friday. "But some indicators suggest this trend is slowing."

For example, the effective reproduction number — basically a figure that shows how many new cases come from one infection — has nudged upward.

In another positive sign, COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to drop and are down 10% since the start of the month, UVa reported.

"Despite this, they are falling slower than models expected," scientists wrote in the UVa report. "The rapid declines seen in September may not continue for much longer."

That also follows a similar pattern for the last two years. When the weather turns colder, people move gatherings inside, making it easier to spread an illness.

Some UVa models suggest another surge of cases may come in the winter, but figures point to far fewer cases compared to the record last year.

The latest vaccines — known as bivalent boosters — are designed to target the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron version that appeared last year and continues to mutate.

Three more COVID-19 deaths surfaced last week in the local health district, bringing the toll to 517 lives lost to the illness. Even though the deaths appeared over the last several days, they likely occurred weeks earlier. That's because of a time-intensive procedure the health department uses to determine a fatality was linked to COVID-19.

The most recent local deaths happened in residents 60 and older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.