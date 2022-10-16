 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
COVID-19

Virus decline extends in Dan River Region, but some areas of state show rise in cases

  • 0

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized updated COVID-19 boosters for children as young as 5, seeking to expand protection ahead of an expected winter wave. Tweaked boosters rolled out for Americans 12 and older last month, doses modified to target today's most common and contagious omicron relative. While there wasn't a big rush, federal health officials are urging that people seek the extra protection ahead of holiday gatherings. Now the Food and Drug Administration has given a green light for elementary school-age kids to get the updated booster doses, too -- one made by Pfizer for 5- to 11-year-olds, and a version from rival Moderna for those as young as 6. There's one more step before parents can bring their kids in for the new shot: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends how vaccines are used, must sign off. Americans may be tired of repeated calls to get boosted against COVID-19 but experts say the updated shots have an advantage: They contain half the recipe that targeted the original coronavirus strain and half protection against the dominant BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions. These combination or "bivalent" boosters are designed to broaden immune defenses so that people are better protected against serious illness whether they encounter an omicron relative in the coming months -- or a different mutant that's more like the original virus.

COVID-19 case rates are still declining in the Dan River Region, but health experts believe statewide signs are starting to show the trend is slowing.

In Danville, only about six new infections are popping up in the official records daily, the lowest since May. The number is a little lower in Pittsylvania County with the the seven-day average at about five cases, the fewest since April.

These figures are likely a vast undercounting since many people use at-home test kits to determine if they have the illness caused by the coronavirus. Results from those kits aren't recorded in a database. In fact, the University of Virginia estimates that for every case that's officially tagged, about 16 others fly under the radar.

Both localities are in the lowest community level for COVID-19, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported Friday that 99% of Americans live in a community with either a low or medium risk.

People are also reading…

Only five areas in Virginia are in the high category, a level that triggers a suggestion for residents to wear masks in public spaces. For areas in the medium level — like neighboring Halifax County — federal and state officials recommend high-risk individuals wear masks.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is in a declining trajectory for cases, UVa reported Friday. In a flip from last week, 10 statewide districts are now showing growing cases, and for the first time in a month, one is in a surge. Half of those areas are in Southwest Virginia

"Statewide case rates continue to decline," UVa researchers wrote in an interim report Friday. "But some indicators suggest this trend is slowing."

For example, the effective reproduction number — basically a figure that shows how many new cases come from one infection — has nudged upward. 

In another positive sign, COVID-19 hospitalizations also continue to drop and are down 10% since the start of the month, UVa reported.

"Despite this, they are falling slower than models expected," scientists wrote in the UVa report. "The rapid declines seen in September may not continue for much longer."

That also follows a similar pattern for the last two years. When the weather turns colder, people move gatherings inside, making it easier to spread an illness.

Some UVa models suggest another surge of cases may come in the winter, but figures point to far fewer cases compared to the record last year.

The latest vaccines — known as bivalent boosters — are designed to target the original strain of COVID-19 and the omicron version that appeared last year and continues to mutate. 

Three more COVID-19 deaths surfaced last week in the local health district, bringing the toll to 517 lives lost to the illness. Even though the deaths appeared over the last several days, they likely occurred weeks earlier. That's because of a time-intensive procedure the health department uses to determine a fatality was linked to COVID-19.

The most recent local deaths happened in residents 60 and older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuelan migrants turned back to Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert