Vowing no action on gun control, Pittsylvania County resolution takes aim a new Va. law

CHATHAM — Pittsylvania County has become one of the first Virginia localities to adopt a resolution supporting "no local gun control" on Tuesday.

The resolution, which unanimously passed, is in response to a state law enacted on July 1 that allows localities to pass an ordinance and implement stricter gun control in government-owned buildings and parks.

By passing the resolution, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors said that they will not enact any such measures.

"The Board declares that it shall not ... regulate or prohibit the otherwise legal purchase, possession, or transfer of firearms or ammunition," the resolution reads.

Supervisor Vic Ingram, a self-pronounced constitutionalist who "embrace[s] every constitutional guarantee, believes that the state has too many gun control measures in place as is.

“It’s no doubt in most people’s minds that if [leadership in Richmond] could confiscate all your weapons … I think they would do more if they could," Ingram said.

Ron Scearce, who brought the proposal before the board of supervisors, said the language was from the gun rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League.