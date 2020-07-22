Vowing no action on gun control, Pittsylvania County resolution takes aim a new Va. law

CHATHAM — Pittsylvania County has become one of the first Virginia localities to adopt a resolution supporting "no local gun control" on Tuesday.
The resolution, which unanimously passed, is in response to a state law enacted on July 1 that allows localities to pass an ordinance and implement stricter gun control in government-owned buildings and parks.
By passing the resolution, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors said that they will not enact any such measures.
"The Board declares that it shall not ... regulate or prohibit the otherwise legal purchase, possession, or transfer of firearms or ammunition," the resolution reads.
Supervisor Vic Ingram, a self-pronounced constitutionalist who "embrace[s] every constitutional guarantee, believes that the state has too many gun control measures in place as is.
“It’s no doubt in most people’s minds that if [leadership in Richmond] could confiscate all your weapons … I think they would do more if they could," Ingram said.
Ron Scearce, who brought the proposal before the board of supervisors, said the language was from the gun rights group Virginia Citizens Defense League.
“Gun-free zones are death zones in my opinion," Scearce said.
This comes after more than 100 Virginia localities, including Pittsylvania County, declared themselves to be "Second Amendment sanctuaries" with similar resolutions last fall in response to proposed gun regulation after Democrats won control of both the Virginia House of Representatives and the Senate.
After passing through the General Assembly and being approved by Gov. Ralph Northam, Several gun control measures became Virginia law on July 1, including the "red flag" law, a one-handgun-a-month law, and the required reporting of lost and stolen guns. On Wednesday morning, Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner introduced "Virginia Plan for the Nation to Reduce Gun Violence," which aims to make federal laws out of many of those gun control measures.
“We have seen the scourge of gun violence in the tragedies of Virginia Tech and Virginia Beach, drive-by shootings, domestic violence, the hundreds of suicides by firearm every week, and other crime in cities and towns across our country," Kaine said in a statement.
Supervisor Joe Davis, who supported the resolution Tuesday, said that all law-abiding citizens should be able to own and carry guns.
"This country was founded on ammunition and blue steel," he said.
The resolution passed by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors states that this ordinance causes "law-abiding citizens to be exposed to a patchwork of local ordinances as they travel throughout the Commonwealth."
A few other localities, including Appomattox and Patrick County, have passed similar resolutions decrying local gun control measures in recent days. The city of Alexandria has already barred people from bringing guns and ammunition into city buildings, parks and recreation centers.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
