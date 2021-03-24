Walk-ins halted at community vaccination centers; Danville operation averaging about half of 3,000 daily goal

"BRHD will NOT provide your second dose if you get the first one at the Danville community site," the Facebook post said. "We have a limited supply of vaccines, despite requesting more supply, and simply cannot meet the current demand in our District."

By invitation

The news release on Wednesday evening — a joint message from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management — said only those who receive an appointment or invitation will be allowed inside the centers, including the one in Danville.

Officials said in the release that each clinic in Virginia "has a plan for how to administer any unused doses at the end of the day, so that eligible individuals are prioritized."

Officials did not respond to a question sent via email on Wednesday about whether Danville's site had any wasted vaccine.

These state-operated vaccination sites are specifically for people in Phase 1 of Virginia's vaccination plan who are either at high risk of COVID-19 exposure or who may suffer severe illness if they were to contract the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the release stated.