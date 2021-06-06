Wall of remembrance, special service honors Danville, Pittsylvania County lives lost to COVID-19

A group of Danville faith leaders have united for a COVID-19 memorial not only to honor the memory of lives lost to the illness but as a way to help the community heal from the lingering pains of the pandemic.

A total of 223 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The first death was recorded March 25, 2020, and the most recent was listed Tuesday.

More than 10,000 people in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have contracted COVID-19. At least 555 have been hospitalized, but the Virginia Department of Health notes that figure is a vast underrepresentation.

Residents are invited to honor loved ones lost to the virus by writing a message or attaching a flower, photo or memento to a wall at the Home Park in downtown Danville. A Community Service of Remembrance and Hope is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The idea emerged from a meeting of the Main Street Ministers, a group comprised of clergy from churches along Main Street and the greater Danville area, said Drew Herring the senior pastor at West Main Baptist Church. In addition to nine churches involved with planning the event, the Danville Area Choral Society is co-hosting Tuesday’s service.