Waning immunity becomes key factor in projecting COVID-19 cases

As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating slightly shy of 30 patients in Danville and Martinsville who had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 88% are unvaccinated, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, told the Register & Bee.

Hospitalizations have creeped up 16% over the last few days across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 20 new COVID-19 cases a day. While that’s nudged up slightly recently, it’s still far below the 37 daily infections recorded a year ago at this time.

Both areas are still in the CDC’s highest risk zone for COVID-19 spread. Some localities in Southside — including Halifax and Mecklenburg counties — briefly dipped into a lower level this week, only to rebound back to the most severe category.

“The CDC continues to recommend masking while indoors, regardless of an individual’s vaccine status,” Gunn-Nolan said. “The recommendation is to remain masked unless actively eating or drinking, and to also socially distance yourself prior to removing your mask when eating or drinking.”