Waning immunity becomes key factor in projecting COVID-19 cases

The latest projection from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute indicates COVID-19 cases through the winter will likely stay below levels reached in September, but waning immunity is becoming a key player in individual outcomes.
UVa models update every other week using a mix of current data and previous trends. As of Friday, the present course shows cases will stay flat in the short-term but start to increase early next year.
In what could be termed the most dire of scenarios, cases are projected to rise into February and perhaps just peak under the surge level of September.
The emergence of the omicron variant — a new altered version of the novel coronavirus still under study — has hastened plans for UVa to upgrade the models to include the different levels of immunity within a community.
With vaccines, protection dwindles over time. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending all adults roll up their sleeves — again — for a booster shot.
“Though the details of omicron’s immune escape are still being investigated it is likely that waning immunity plays a significant role in breakthrough cases, as is already the case for the delta variant,” researchers wrote in Friday’s report.
One worry for omicron — aside from a possible exponential spreading rate — is reinfection. Simply put, when someone comes down with COVID-19 and recovers, the body develops immunity. Early findings shows the new variant can evade that immunity in someone who previously had the illness.
While there’s no definite answer on the effectiveness of vaccines against omicron, evidence suggests COVID-19 shots are still effective in protecting against severe illness, UVa reported.
“The most concerning thing about omicron was the speed with which it spread across the South African province of Gauteng,” the report stated. “Early estimates have suggested it may spread even faster than the delta variant.”
However, a mix of immunity must be factored into the spread speed. Simply put, boosters could make the difference.
“It is possible that the omicron variant is not more transmissible than the delta variant, but simply better able to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity, thus giving the appearance of a higher basic rate of spread,” researchers wrote Friday. “The bad news is that this variant has the potential to spread across the commonwealth despite our strong population-level immunity.”
Current snapshot
As of Friday, Sovah Health was treating slightly shy of 30 patients in Danville and Martinsville who had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, 88% are unvaccinated, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, told the Register & Bee.
Hospitalizations have creeped up 16% over the last few days across the commonwealth, according to data from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 20 new COVID-19 cases a day. While that’s nudged up slightly recently, it’s still far below the 37 daily infections recorded a year ago at this time.
Both areas are still in the CDC’s highest risk zone for COVID-19 spread. Some localities in Southside — including Halifax and Mecklenburg counties — briefly dipped into a lower level this week, only to rebound back to the most severe category.
“The CDC continues to recommend masking while indoors, regardless of an individual’s vaccine status,” Gunn-Nolan said. “The recommendation is to remain masked unless actively eating or drinking, and to also socially distance yourself prior to removing your mask when eating or drinking.”
Danville’s positivity rate had nudged upward this week and stood at 11.94% on Saturday. The rate measures the positive results against all COVID-19 tests administered. In Pittsylvania County, that figure was 23%, a little lower from earlier this week but still dramatically above the 5% threshold the CDC sets to determine if the virus is under control in a community.
“As you plan your holidays, it’s important to remember that in-person celebrations with only members of your own household or virtual celebrations using online video apps like Zoom and FaceTime pose the lowest risk for infection and spread of COVID-19,” Gunn-Nolan suggested. “While attending outside gatherings, such as parades, it is still important to wear a mask as an added layer of protection, particularly in crowded settings.”
Vaccines
While the city steps closer to achieving full vaccination with half of its population, only 13.3% of residents have received a booster dose. In Pittsylvania County, 11.5% of residents have been boosted by an extra COVID-19 vaccine.
The 75-to-84 age group has the highest rate of boosters — 36% — in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. The percentages stair-step down the age groups with only 1.8% of those 18-24 boosted.
The local health department will offer two more community clinics over the next two Fridays for vaccinations including first, second and booster doses. These clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Dec. 17 at Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 W. Main St.
Boosters are available for those 18 and older who received their second Pfizer or Moderna dose at least six months ago. For people who got the Johnson & Johnson version, boosters are available two months after the one-dose shot.
Boosters may be mixed-and-matched, meaning it’s not necessary to receive the same version as previous doses. However, the health department urges residents to consult a doctor or health care provider to determine the best course on the individual level.
All of Pittsylvania-Danville Health District’s clinics offer first, second and booster doses at no cost to the public, a news release reported. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for anyone at least 5 years old and the other two — Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — may be given to those 18 and older.
To make an appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov. If someone has trouble with the website, the health department suggests they call 877-VAX-IN-VA.
Those coming for a follow-up dose should bring their vaccine card.