Wastewater spill in Rockingham County could affect Dan River
Wastewater spill in Rockingham County could affect Dan River

A spill last week in Mayodan, N.C., dumped 2,400 gallons of untreated wastewater into a tributary that flows into the Mayo River, which feeds into the Dan River. 

The wastewater escaped from from a manhole Thursday as a result of extended rainfall during that week that saturated the ground, according to a news release from the town of Mayodan.

Rainfall during the week and on Thursday entered the collection system and caused the spill, according to the news release. 

"Rainwater constituted most of the volume that spilled," the release stated. 

The North Carolina Division of Water Quality was notified Friday and is reviewing the matter, according to the release.  

