WATCH NOW: 1,300 residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Averett University

Spillmann added that because of the inclement weather across the state, the local health district was unable to receive new shipments of the vaccine from Richmond. And Richmond, he said, was unable to receive shipments from the federal government.

He said the supply chain all the way up to how the vaccine is distributed to the state “got backed up a week.”

That being the case, he had doubts about whether Saturday’s event would happen.

“I’m grateful that the weather cooperated sufficiently for us to do this,” he said. “It’s very important that we get the second doses in at-risk folks.”

In the weeks to come, the health district will continue coordinating the vaccine distribution events that will provide the second doses to people who received their first shot at the Danville Community Market, Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association or Chatham Middle School in the last three weeks.

Now the process of providing second doses to this extent has begun, the health district and the hospital have to focus their attention primarily on those efforts. Distribution of first doses in the meantime will occur as supplies allow.