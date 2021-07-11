WATCH NOW: 1835-built Callands Post Office brought back to life through donations, volunteers

Restoration of the old Callands Post Office, built in 1885, has been completed after a 2 1/2-year process.
An open house on July 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., will celebrate that renovation — at the building’s new location on Sago Road, a mile from where it had stood for 136 years.
It had been on property on Va. 57, across the parking lot from the present Callands Post Office, which was built in 1970.
During her three decades as postmaster of the Callands Post Office, from 1978 to 2009, Joan Nuckols saw the little wooden building get to be in worse and worse shape, she said. She used to wander through the inside of it now and then.
Area residents had been talking about restoring the building for the past several years, with Sandra Reynolds as a driving force, said Dale Aaron, who ended up coordinating efforts.
Work began in May 2019, when “a bunch of us got together and said, ‘We want to fix it. We don’t want it to go away,’” said Pat Wells, of Martinsville.
“The owner gave it to me, laughed and said, ‘Have fun,’ because I don’t think anybody thought we could accomplish it,” Aaron said.
Wells never had gone to that post office, but her grandparents did, she said, adding that was the case for “a lot of the people that worked on it.”
Eight to 10 people attended the first work sessions, and that number doubled as time went on, she said.
The first step was to release the building from years’ worth of vines, trees, massive shrubs and other growth. It took several people two long days to do it, Wells said. One man hauled all the cuttings away to his property to burn them.
“When we got all the trees [down], we thought, ‘Oh, look how pretty she is,’” Wells said.
Community support kept the project going, Wells said: “When we needed money it just appeared.”
“We’d be working and somebody would come up and give us a $20 bill,” Aaron said. “People donated stuff that I can’t put a price on: lumber, labor.”
In August, Aaron established the 501©3 corporation Old Callands Post Office Inc. to manage finances.
Along with donations came fundraisers. Sales of caps, T-shirts and visors pulled in $3,000, and a yard sale raised $2,000, Aaron said.
Walls were pressure-washed, which removed some of the old chipping paint, and people scraped the rest by hand, Wells said. “We primed it two or three times depending on the location of the boards.”
A man whose property had an old store from the same era gave them wall board to replace the areas of the post office’s walls that were beyond saving, Wells said.
The wood floor where the woodstove sat had been damaged by leaks so was patched, Wells said. The cabinet with mail slots had been destroyed, so a new one was built. The walls were painted the same laid-back mint-green color as they had been.
Rebuilding the foundation was a big job, Wells said. Some of the beams “weren’t very stable. Some of the framing was rotten. It was a lot of work.”
The group sanded and painted the old roof — only to discover that it leaked. Max Kendall Lumber and Tin, located a few miles north in Mountain Valley, donated a new roof “and put it on themselves,” she said.
Kendall “gave us a lot of wood, a lot of stuff. He was so generous,” Wells said.
“Kendall Lumber supply was a lifesaver,” Aaron said. “We probably couldn’t have done it without them.”
A few windows also had to be replaced.
The old wood stove had been stolen, so another wood stove was purchased. It was sanded down and painted, its doors welded shut so it couldn’t be used anymore.
After the building was fixed up — because it was too rickety to move before — it was hauled to its present location on Sago Road. The new foundation was dug in September 2020.
Before moving the building, its walls were braced both inside and outside “so it wouldn’t fall apart” in transit, Wells said.
It was set on a cinderblock foundation bricked on the outside. The front porch was replaced, and a small porch was built onto the side.
The cheery white building with red roof is now on county land that also holds an old courthouse and clerk’s office. It’s where the Autumn Potpourri fall festival used to be held until just recently. That area used to hold the county seat, courthouse, store, post office and jail, Aaron said.
The group has had “multiple meetings with the county board of supervisors” about the building, Aaron said. It’s soon to be turned over to the county.
Restoring that building was “a really good experience. I couldn’t believe we saved it, it had gone so far, but it looks beautiful now,” said Nuckols.
The late Norman Amos and Robert Allen were mail carriers she worked with in the new building who would tell her sometimes about working out of the old one.
“I’m just glad we saved it. It’s just history,” Nuckols said.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
