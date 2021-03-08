WATCH NOW: 25,000 vaccine-dose milestone marred by two new virus deaths in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Two new deaths Monday morning in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District offset other hopeful signs the coronavirus pandemic is in its waning phase — including a milestone 25,000 COVID-19 doses administered locally.
The Virginia Health Department revealed a man and women — both in their 70s — as the latest victims of COVID-19. One lived in Danville, and the other resided in Pittsylvania County.
Although the fatalities appeared in Monday's update, these deaths could have occurred weeks earlier. For health workers, it's a long process to verify COVID-19 as the cause. That's because Virginia waits on a death certificate to log the virus fatality. That process, even when there's no backlog, could take weeks.
The health department advises it's still working through death certificates related to the post-holiday surge in January. That peak brought record caseloads and hospitalizations in the Dan River Region.
More than 45% of the 184 pandemic deaths have been recorded after Jan. 1. More than 53% of the local fatalities were residents 80 and older.
Monday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,392
|113
|244
|Pittsylvania County
|4,782
|71
|166
|Halifax County
|2,497
|66
|65
|Mecklenburg County
|2,030
|58
|82
|Henry County
|4,243
|117
|289
|Martinsville
|1,513
|67
|128
|Virginia
|586,592
|9,683
|24,705
Cases
Just like cases, deaths are classified by a person's official place of residence. The state added 87 new deaths Monday following nearly two weeks of triple-digit daily increases. Thursday was the first day since Feb. 20 the daily death toll was below 100.
Only four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Danville and Pittsylvania County. That drops the 7-day rolling average to about a dozen daily cases, the lowest level since mid-July.
Virginia recorded its first sub-1,000 daily increase — with 892 new cases reported Monday — for the first time since Oct. 20.
Health experts believe cases will continue to drop in the coming weeks but strongly warn relaxing attitudes among residents could send those numbers back upward. This is especially true with new variants — slightly altered version of COVID-19 that are even more transmissible — abounding around the state and nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests those variants could become the dominant strain later this month.
Vaccines
Shot snapshot
|Vaccines
|Doses
|Vaccinated
|Danville
|10,175
|3,188
|Pittsylvania County
|15,017
|4,722
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District topped more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Monday's data. Those figures are based on information available the previous evening and sometimes can lag real-time vaccination efforts.
There are 7,910 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County who are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two shots. A recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine only required one dose, but those are limited in supply around the commonwealth.
All state health districts are vaccinating prioritized individuals in Phases 1a and 1b. The first phase includes anyone who comes in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Under the second phase, residents 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, along with select essential workers.
To register, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682).
When attending a vaccination clinic — sometimes at a large facility like Averett University's north campus or the Danville Mall — everyone is asked to wear a mask and remain 6 feet away from others.
“We will have areas for waiting at safe distances both before and after vaccination, and have arranged more private vaccination areas for those with special needs," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Spillmann also suggested residents wear what he calls "vaccine ready" clothing, apparel that gives easy access to the upper arm. Also, a driver's license or other form of identity is required.