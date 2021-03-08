WATCH NOW: 25,000 vaccine-dose milestone marred by two new virus deaths in Danville, Pittsylvania County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Danville and Pittsylvania County. That drops the 7-day rolling average to about a dozen daily cases, the lowest level since mid-July.

Virginia recorded its first sub-1,000 daily increase — with 892 new cases reported Monday — for the first time since Oct. 20.

Health experts believe cases will continue to drop in the coming weeks but strongly warn relaxing attitudes among residents could send those numbers back upward. This is especially true with new variants — slightly altered version of COVID-19 that are even more transmissible — abounding around the state and nation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests those variants could become the dominant strain later this month.

Vaccines

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District topped more than 25,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Monday's data. Those figures are based on information available the previous evening and sometimes can lag real-time vaccination efforts.

There are 7,910 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County who are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received two shots. A recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine only required one dose, but those are limited in supply around the commonwealth.