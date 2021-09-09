WATCH NOW: 4-day festival kicks off in Blairs, rocking fans and roadways along U.S. 29

Blue Ridge Rock Festival begins

BLAIRS — For Josh Gorg, the four-day Blue Ridge Rock Festival is a much-needed event.

“It’s finally something to do since COVID,” Gorg, of Pennsylvania, said while walking along Carson Lester Lane on the way to the festival. “It looks like they did a half-way decent job organizing it and the band lineup looks very well put together.”

Happening through Sunday, the event is slated to be the biggest event ever in Pittsylvania County.

More than 35,000 are expected to attend the festival, with 20,000 of those camping and remaining on site for the entire event. With personnel and bands, total attendance could be as high as 40,000.

More than 180 bands are expected to perform on six stages at the venue, according to the event’s website. Acts include Anthrax, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Bush, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Seether, Ludacris, T-Pain, Body Count, Lil John and Rev Run (from Run-DMC).

The sold-out event has booked up hotel rooms throughout the region on the dates of the festival.

On Thursday, northbound traffic on U.S. 29 was backed up south from R & Smith Road all the way to the Blairs Fire & Rescue station, up the exit ramp and back to the 29 bypass.