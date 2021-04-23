WATCH NOW: 77-year-old driver airlifted after tractor-trailer flips on U.S. 29 in Danville, snarling traffic for hours

A man was airlifted to Duke University Medical Center after the tractor-trailer he was driving overturned Friday morning on U.S. 29 near the South Boston Road overpass.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 a.m. and shut down southbound traffic along U.S. 29 until about 11 a.m. Southbound traffic was detoured via U.S. 58 West, then through a crossover onto U.S. 58 East and back onto U.S. 29 South.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was hauling lumber from the Chesapeake area to Ridgeway. He was coming off an exit ramp to head south on the bypass when the wreck occurred, said Danville Police Department Sgt. Ronald McCormick.

The load was about 80,000 pounds.

"It appears the weight just shifted and flipped the truck over," McCormick said at the scene.

The windshield had to be removed to extricate the man from the vehicle.

"He was mumbling when he was transported but could not speak to us," McCormick said.

The driver, 77-year-old John Clark, of Suffolk, was flown to Duke with head injuries, McCormick said.

Charges are pending.

