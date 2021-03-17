 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: 77-year-old man dies in Chatham house fire
WATCH NOW: 77-year-old man dies in Chatham house fire

CHATHAM — Susan Lecik remembers her father as a well-respected man who loved being a jokester. 

"He was always keeping something going," she said. "You could always tell when he was lying because his lip curled a little bit."

Lecik's father, 77-year-old Sam Falls, died in a house fire Wednesday morning at the home at 1941 Dry Bridge Road, where Lecik grew up. 

The fire was reported at about 11:10 a.m.

Fire

Sam Falls, 77, died in a Wednesday morning house fire at 1941 Dry Bridge Road in Chatham. 

Fire-and-rescue agencies from Chatham, Callands, Gretna, Blairs, Climax and Dry Fork responded to the blaze, which was contained in about 15 minutes, said Chatham Fire Chief Donald Motley. 

Ambulances from the Chatham Rescue Squad and Pittsylvania County Public Safety also responded. 

Fire

Several agencies respond to a fatal house fire Wednesday morning at 1941 Dry Bridge Road in Chatham. A man, 77-year-old Sam Falls, died in the fire. 

About 20 personnel were on scene, Motley said. The home was heavily damaged and is uninhabitable. 

"It's a total loss," Motley said. 

The cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday.

At the scene, smoke drifted from a hole in the roof of the small brick home. Relatives sobbed and hugged in the road in front of the house, where numerous fire engines and ambulances lined Dry Bridge Road.

Lecik said her mom had left to drive the trash to a dumpster and when she came back, the house was on fire with Falls inside.

Anna and Sam Falls had gotten married in 1963 and they moved into the house just after it was built in 1965.  

"He had a wide range of friends of all ages," Lecik said of her father, a farmer who used to work at Ennis Business Forms in Chatham.   

