WATCH NOW: 77-year-old man dies in Chatham house fire

CHATHAM — Susan Lecik remembers her father as a well-respected man who loved being a jokester.

"He was always keeping something going," she said. "You could always tell when he was lying because his lip curled a little bit."

Lecik's father, 77-year-old Sam Falls, died in a house fire Wednesday morning at the home at 1941 Dry Bridge Road, where Lecik grew up.

The fire was reported at about 11:10 a.m.

Fire-and-rescue agencies from Chatham, Callands, Gretna, Blairs, Climax and Dry Fork responded to the blaze, which was contained in about 15 minutes, said Chatham Fire Chief Donald Motley.

Ambulances from the Chatham Rescue Squad and Pittsylvania County Public Safety also responded.

About 20 personnel were on scene, Motley said. The home was heavily damaged and is uninhabitable.

"It's a total loss," Motley said.

The cause of the fire was unknown Wednesday.

At the scene, smoke drifted from a hole in the roof of the small brick home. Relatives sobbed and hugged in the road in front of the house, where numerous fire engines and ambulances lined Dry Bridge Road.