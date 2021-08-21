WATCH NOW: A growing topic of interest: What do Southside experts advise about growing marijuana at home?

The Virginia Cooperative Extension and area Master Gardeners haven’t been getting many questions about the latest gardening craze — but a new shop in Stuart has constant requests for advice.
It has been legal in Virginia since July 1 to grow up to four marijuana plants per household, and that first day hit with a bang. New growers have been scrambling ever since to learn the complicated methods of growing this unusual plant.
Strict guidelines in Virginia govern growing the plant at home and possessing up to an ounce, but marijuana is not legal on the federal level.
However, though people can grow the hemp that bears this crop, selling it remains against the law in Virginia — causing a conundrum for people who have wanted to get seeds to grow it. To get around that impediment, and to celebrate the new law, the group Virginia Marijuana Justice gave away an estimated 20,000 seeds on July 1.
The Green Leaf in Stuart was one of the only four locations in Virginia where those seeds were available, and store owner Kenneth Moorefield said that about 2,500 people showed up that day to get their free seeds.
But growing those plants — and the tips from horticulture experts that might help that process — is a bit more convoluted.
Corey Riedel, a horticulture agent for the Danville office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, sent by email the VCE's policy on giving out marijuana-growing advice: "As marijuana is still a federally controlled substance, and VCE receives federal funds, VCE does not provide recommendations regarding marijuana production and management at this time. We will revisit this position in the future if/when the federal status of marijuana is changed."
“VCE continues to provide resources and information related to growing hemp for CBD and fiber end uses,” he wrote.
First, a glossary: Marijuana is the cannabis plant that produces THC, which gets people high. Tetrahydrocannabinol is the most active ingredient in cannabis. Hemp is the cannabis plant that is nearly identical, but it does not produce THC, so people can’t get high off it. CBD refers to cannabidiol, which is the second most prevalent of the active ingredients of cannabis. Marijuana also sometimes is called "pot" or "weed" and a few other casual references.
“Hemp is produced, primarily, for fiber and CBD oil,” Henry County VCE Horticulture Agent Melanie Barrow wrote by email. "’Hemp’ is cannabis that contains 0.3 percent or less THC content by dry weight.”
Patrick County Master Gardener Norma Bozenmayer said people have asked her about how to grow the crop.
Instead of advising about marijuana, “I’m just telling them about my experience with the CBD hemp,” she said. “Hemp and marijuana are really the same thing” in terms of plant, but the strain of plants grown from hemp and CBG do not make people high because “the CBD hemp doesn’t have the THC,” the chemical that causes people to feel high.
“Even with CBD, there’s permits” that regulate how people can grow it, she said.
Her son had gotten a permit to grow CBD on his farm in Floyd, she said. She has “just minimally tried it [CDB] as [help] for stress or sleep. Honesty, the jury’s out. I don’t know if it helped me or not. I know some people swear by it. It depends on the person. Maybe I didn’t give it a fair chance … it’s a big thing and does have a really big following.”
The law
The new marijuana law in Virginia is statute 4.1-1101, "Home cultivation of marijuana for personal use; penalties."
It states that only people ages 21 and older are allowed to grow marijuana plants, at their own homes, and no more than four plants. People are allowed to have six seeds, so that if one or two of the original of four seeds planted didn’t work out, there’s a spare or two to plant.
The plants must be hidden from public view with precautions taken “to prevent unauthorized access by persons younger than 21."
Also, each marijuana plant is required to have attached to it a legible tag that lists the person’s name, driver’s license or identification number and a notation that the marijuana plant is being grown for personal use as authorized under 4.1-1101.
The Green Leaf
Kenneth Moorefield had the grand opening for The Green Leaf in Stuart on July 1, the day marijuana became legal.
The store does not sell marijuana but rather growing supplies such as growing tents, lights and fertilizer, as well as all-natural hemp and CBD products.
Moorefield said he started getting interested in CBD products from experience. A Marine veteran, he had been “on a lot of pain medications” for problems sleeping and with post-traumatic stress disorder, he said.
Then last year his parents, Cody and Christina Moorefield, opened Simply Hemp in Collinsville, at 3386A Virginia Ave. The store sells hemp and CBD products.
“I started trying their products … and within a month or two was off medications,” and having better results with the natural remedies, he said.
He said he was so impressed that he decided to open a shop of his own, choosing 135 N. Main St., Stuart, as the location. It had a “soft opening” in May.
On July 1, The Green Leaf was one of four locations in Virginia to give away the free packets of seeds supplied by Virginia Marijuana Justice. They were packed in little plastic bags holding six seeds each.
“We did it in celebration. Legally in the state you’re not allowed to sell seeds or any part of the marijuana plant, but you can give them away,” Moorefield said.
“We had over 2,500 people that day, lined from here to the post office” to get the free seeds he said.
In the store, “we help people daily” with growing advice, he said. To “about 15 customers a day we give tips and tricks for growing.”
Complicated gardening
The ins and outs of growing marijuana for smoking are more complicated than for other plants. It involves distinguishing between male and female plants and getting rid of the male plants – and there’s a 2% chance a grower will end up with a hermaphrodite plant, which is both.
“There are a lot of different tips and tricks to get the best results out of your harvest,” Moorefield said, such as a particular kind of pruning.
In terms of days to maturity, there are two types of marijuana plants: One that is ready to harvest in 8 to 10 weeks, and another that’s ready in 12 to 14 weeks.
“If you plant it [outdoors] right at July 1, you’ll be cutting it close,” he said. “It’s better to grow indoors” to control conditions and avoid the deadline caused by frost.
The part of the plant that is harvested is the flower at its maturity, but it doesn’t even look like a flower. Instead, it’s the top part of the stalk which looks a little hairy.
When people see what look like little greenish-white flower buds – tiny, oval with pointed ends – that’s the male flower, which is supposed to be destroyed.
The flowers [called “buds”] are harvested when they have THC in their trichomes. Trichomes “look like little clear mushrooms” and cannot be seen by the naked eye, he said, al though when they are present the flowers look like they have a slight fuzz or reflective crystals, if you look hard enough. It still takes looking through a microscope to know when they are at the right stage for harvesting the plant.
Moorefield predicted that marijuana would become big business in Virginia, with licenses to be issued for cultivation starting in 2023 and for dispensaries to sell it in 2024.
“It’s going to be very profitable for the state as well as for the country,” he said.