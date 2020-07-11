WATCH NOW: AAF Tank Museum's vehicle demonstration fun for young and old alike

Hattie DiMario and her brother, Thatcher, were both lucky enough to win a ride on one of the AAF Tank Museum’s giant armored cars last year during one of the venue’s vehicle run days.
They were back on Saturday with their father, Kyle, in hopes of getting another ride atop one of the many war machines featured in the expansive exhibit.
The museum has been back open for a couple of weeks now following an extended closure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and it hosted three demonstrations of four of its vehicles throughout the morning and early afternoon as its first big event since reopening.
Visitors were treated to a display of the size and sounds of the diminutive military mule along with the increasingly larger M20 armored car, electronic shelter vehicle and M110 self-propelled howitzer.
Guests could purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a ride in the back of the electronic shelter vehicle. The DiMarios, who drove up from Greensboro, North Carolina, missed out on the first drawing Saturday, but Kyle said they’d be there for the two other drawings just in case they win again. In between demonstrations, Kyle tried to keep up with Hattie, 5, and Thatcher, 6, as they weaved their way through the museum.
“She’s so adamant that she wants to see everything all at once. She loves to keep moving,” Kyle said of his daughter. “She wants to take pictures of everything. Especially the toy displays — obviously they’re so young they enjoy that. I like being around machinery in general. I like to see these old things run again, and they do a really good job.”
Hattie, wearing a unicorn hat, thought back to the tank ride from last year and said it would be fun to do again.
“It was bumpy and loud,” she said. “My brother doesn’t like the noise.”
The noise and the smell of diesel fuel were some of the best parts of the day for Scott Barton, who drove up for the day from Benson, North Carolina, with his son, Mitch, to visit the museum for the first time.
Mitch found the vehicle run day event on Facebook and suggested they go together. What started as a way to get out of the house and “give our wives a break,” Scott joked, turned into a ride on the electronic shelter vehicle.
A member of the Navy from 1986-91, Scott, 58, was accustomed to being on big machinery, but he was surprised by the speed of the vehicle as it took three laps through the museum’s wide halls.
“I thought it was going to be a nice, little 2 mile-an-hour ride, and I was thrilled when he opened it up on the other side and we did a little drift. It was a thrill,” he said. “I’ve been on quite a few things in my military career, but that was really very cool. It’s been a long time.”
For Daniel Gasser, the director of the AAF Tank Museum, he was grateful to have a large crowd back in the facility.
Since the space reopened, foot traffic hasn’t been the same, but he’s been encouraged by the amount of guests still showing up.
“If I’m comparing to our good years, we’re off, but it’s not terrible,” he said. “It’s better than being closed.”
The museum usually does three of its vehicle run days each year, but it lost one of those days during the closure. Another one is currently scheduled for Oct. 10, and the museum will also host its popular flamethrower demonstration on Sept. 12.
Gasser is hopeful guests continue to visit the museum as they grow more comfortable being in public again.
“People want to travel, people want to go do things,” he said. “They’re tired of being stuck in the house.”
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee
