WATCH NOW: AAF Tank Museum's vehicle demonstration fun for young and old alike

Hattie DiMario and her brother, Thatcher, were both lucky enough to win a ride on one of the AAF Tank Museum’s giant armored cars last year during one of the venue’s vehicle run days.

They were back on Saturday with their father, Kyle, in hopes of getting another ride atop one of the many war machines featured in the expansive exhibit.

The museum has been back open for a couple of weeks now following an extended closure brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and it hosted three demonstrations of four of its vehicles throughout the morning and early afternoon as its first big event since reopening.

Visitors were treated to a display of the size and sounds of the diminutive military mule along with the increasingly larger M20 armored car, electronic shelter vehicle and M110 self-propelled howitzer.

Guests could purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a ride in the back of the electronic shelter vehicle. The DiMarios, who drove up from Greensboro, North Carolina, missed out on the first drawing Saturday, but Kyle said they’d be there for the two other drawings just in case they win again. In between demonstrations, Kyle tried to keep up with Hattie, 5, and Thatcher, 6, as they weaved their way through the museum.