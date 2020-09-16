WATCH NOW: Administrator: 14 COVID-19 deaths at Danville's Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center

Although Wiley reported 14 deaths, the Virginia Long-Term Task Force's website lists only six fatalities and 47 total cases at Riverside, which is one of three long-term care facilities in Danville currently experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19. Roman Eagle Memorial Home has 52 cases, according to online data, and no deaths listed. Brookdale Danville Piedmont, a facility that also experienced an outbreak in April, doesn't have any cases or deaths listed for its latest outbreak, which was reported Sept. 6.

"It is often difficult to discern which contributing factors may have caused a death, compared to those deaths that have been directly attributed to the virus," Wiley wrote. "The loss of these lives has been hard for our community and we continue to mourn with their families."

Across its two campuses in Danville and Martinsville, Sovah Health reported a total of about 30 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. About 20 of those patients are in Sovah Health-Danville. These numbers roughly mirror an update provided on Sept. 2.

As of Wednesday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has amounted 1,704 cases — 783 in Danville and 921 in Pittsylvania County. That breaks down to about 20 new cases reported daily, according to health department data, compared to about 30 cases a day in early August.