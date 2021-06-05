WATCH NOW: After co-pastors of Danville church lose home to fire, an outpouring of love from community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lynches, Jackie’s mother and five of their children are staying at a friend’s home in south Danville. For all the damage their Olde Hunting Trail home, the house is salvageable and should be repaired in about four to six months, Jeff said.

Patty Johnson, who has been a member of Compassion Church for five years, is letting the Lynches and their family stay at her home while she is working in Montana.

For Johnson and the Lynches, the arrangement was fortuitous.

Johnson had just gotten off the phone with Jackie on May 25 when Johnson got a call from her employer, Oklahoma-based Hope Center Ministries, asking her to work for several weeks in Montana. Just minutes later, a mutual friend called Johnson telling her that the Lynches’ home was on fire.

At first, Johnson didn’t believe it since she had just finished talking to Jackie.

“I said, ‘No it is not. I just got off the phone with her, everything is fine,’” she recalled.

But when she called Jackie, she found out it was no joke.

“I jumped up and took off over there,” said Johnson, who had recently let Jackie’s mother, who has dementia, stay with her while the Lynches went on vacation.