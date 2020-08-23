WATCH NOW: After rare procedure to correct heart defect, Danville kitten now 'quite the little spitfire'

Too Little had a hard time keeping down her food.
The Siamese mix kitten — 8 weeks old at the time about a month and a half ago — could drink liquids with no problem, but she regurgitated solid food.
"It would vomit," said Dr. Laura Luffman, a veterinarian and owner of Animal Medical Clinic in Danville. "It would become so weak and listless."
It turned out Too Little — who had been fostered from the Danville Area Humane Society by a clinic employee — had a rare congenital heart defect that was the source of her ailment. The condition caused a heart ligament to wrap around her esophagus, blocking its passageway and preventing her from being able to digest her food.
Too Little had a defect known as persistent right aortic arch.
The clinic employee, who did not want to talk to the Register & Bee or be named in this story, fostered the animal from the Danville Area Humane Society, said Executive Director Paulette Dean.
The kitten came to the humane society as a stray.
"We had her less than two weeks when the employee came in and wanted to adopt her," Dean said. "She wasn't thriving."
Too Little wasn't expected to survive.
Dean figured it would be best to let the employee foster the kitten at the clinic and see if it would survive before letting Too Little be adopted.
"That was the best place for her," Dean said.
Luffman discovered what the problem was.
So Luffman, with help from licensed veterinary technician Tonya Wyatt and veterinary assistant Brittany Sain performed a rare procedure on July 6 to correct the condition.
"We came in at 6 a.m. before anyone else came into the clinic," Luffman said during an interview at the Riverside Drive clinic. "We wanted to put all our thought processes into it."
The kitten was 8 weeks old and weight 1.5 pounds, so Luffman made sure it was fed a liquid diet beforehand so it would be bigger and well-hydrated during the rare procedure.
"It is not common at all," she said, adding that the kitten was slightly underweight.
Too Little's surgery was only the second of its type she has performed in her 26 years as a veterinarian.
The procedure — which took an hour — involved putting a balloon catheter into the esophagus to stretch it, opening up the chest cavity and cutting the heart tissue that is squeezing and obstructing the esophagus. Once the cut is made, the two separated sides of the heart tissue are tied up so it's no longer wrapping around the esophagus, Luffman said.
She had performed a similar procedure previously on a German shepherd puppy in 2017.
The puppy, named Yoda, was weak and malnourished.
Yoda’s esophagus was stretched out five times its normal length. It’s a condition called megaesophagus.
Yoda couldn’t breathe and could keep down only liquid nutrients.
He turned out to have an extremely rare congenital heart defect called a persistent right aortic arch. The blood vessels were constricting Yoda’s esophagus and causing his symptoms.
As for Too Little, she is now about 4 months old, adopted by Luffman's employee and is able to digest solid food.
"She went from a kitty cat that would vomit her food up [to], after the surgery, she eats good and is able to hold her food down," Wyatt said.
During a visit to the clinic by the Register & Bee, Too Little rips Wyatt's mask down while she holds her.
"She's pretty feisty," Sain said.
Wyatt agreed.
"She's quite the little spitfire," Wyatt said.
in other words, she's a normal, happy kitty.
"I expect her to live a normal life," Luffman said. "She'll be perfectly fine."
