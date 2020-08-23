WATCH NOW: After rare procedure to correct heart defect, Danville kitten now 'quite the little spitfire'

Too Little had a hard time keeping down her food.

The Siamese mix kitten — 8 weeks old at the time about a month and a half ago — could drink liquids with no problem, but she regurgitated solid food.

"It would vomit," said Dr. Laura Luffman, a veterinarian and owner of Animal Medical Clinic in Danville. "It would become so weak and listless."

It turned out Too Little — who had been fostered from the Danville Area Humane Society by a clinic employee — had a rare congenital heart defect that was the source of her ailment. The condition caused a heart ligament to wrap around her esophagus, blocking its passageway and preventing her from being able to digest her food.

Too Little had a defect known as persistent right aortic arch.

The clinic employee, who did not want to talk to the Register & Bee or be named in this story, fostered the animal from the Danville Area Humane Society, said Executive Director Paulette Dean.

The kitten came to the humane society as a stray.

"We had her less than two weeks when the employee came in and wanted to adopt her," Dean said. "She wasn't thriving."

Too Little wasn't expected to survive.