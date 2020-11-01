 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: After three months of recovering from COVID-19, Blairs woman welcomed home by family and coworkers
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

WATCH NOW: After three months of recovering from COVID-19, Blairs woman welcomed home by family and coworkers

{{featured_button_text}}
Parade 1.jpg

Michelle Gunter (seated) waves as friends and coworkers drive by her home in Blairs on Saturday.

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

After three months in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, Michelle Gunter, of Blairs, came home on Thursday.

Her recovery and return home were celebrated by family, friends and coworkers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office on Saturday with a drive-by parade. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gunter, 52, a master deputy in the sheriff's office, spent time in three different hospitals since Aug. 13 to receive specialty care and rehabilitation attention. 

She said she still felt weak, but she was glad to be home after being gone for so long.

"I'm just overwhelmed because I've been waiting so long to come home," she said. "But I have a good support system, a good family, that stood by me."

In the spirit of Halloween, some family members dressed up in costumes and handed out goodie bags with candy and hand sanitizer to everybody who participated in the parade. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert