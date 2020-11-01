WATCH NOW: After three months of recovering from COVID-19, Blairs woman welcomed home by family and coworkers

After three months in the hospital recovering from COVID-19, Michelle Gunter, of Blairs, came home on Thursday.

Her recovery and return home were celebrated by family, friends and coworkers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office on Saturday with a drive-by parade.

Gunter, 52, a master deputy in the sheriff's office, spent time in three different hospitals since Aug. 13 to receive specialty care and rehabilitation attention.

She said she still felt weak, but she was glad to be home after being gone for so long.

"I'm just overwhelmed because I've been waiting so long to come home," she said. "But I have a good support system, a good family, that stood by me."

In the spirit of Halloween, some family members dressed up in costumes and handed out goodie bags with candy and hand sanitizer to everybody who participated in the parade.

