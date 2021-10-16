Watch now: After weeklong pause, elective surgeries resume at Sovah Health amid staffing struggle

“We are reduced in our staffing because of this second pandemic, the workforce shortage that we are all dealing with,” Larson said Friday speaking of the hospital’s limited resources.

A bright spot, however, is a slight reduction in virus patients. As of Friday, both the Danville and Martinsville hospitals were treating 40 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, an 11% decrease from two weeks ago.

Of those 40, 93% are unvaccinated.

“Again, the data continues to show the vaccine is effective in preventing severe impact to the patients who have COVID-19,” Larson said.

Someone who’s received the shots of protection may still test positive for the virus, but the likelihood of hospitalization and death is greatly reduced.

“If you have not yet been vaccinated, please do so,” he said. “Not only for yourself, but for the community.”

About half of the adult residents in the Dan River Region are considered fully vaccinated, leaving many thousands still unprotected from the severe impacts of the delta variant. That variant — a highly transmissible version of the original coronavirus — is what caused this fourth wave of the pandemic, experts agree.