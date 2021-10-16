Watch now: After weeklong pause, elective surgeries resume at Sovah Health amid staffing struggle

Sovah Health has resumed elective and non-urgent surgeries after a weeklong pause blamed on limited resources amid an ongoing staffing struggle.
Alan Larson, president and CEO of Sovah Health, announced via video Friday elective procedures are being rescheduled.
He noted a recent report stating 500,000 health care workers across the nation have left their jobs since the start of this year. Larson told Danville City Council last month that 40 nurses from Sovah Health-Danville have exited the local hospital system since January as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on those who see suffering on a daily basis.
“Thank you to our wonderful health care providers who continue to come to work every day and provide care in these challenging times,” Larson said in Friday’s video, noting “not only the COVID pandemic, but the staffing pandemic.”
The shortage is being felt by many in the Dan River Region, including volunteers for Pittsylvania County rescue agencies. When area hospitals endure a reduced workforce with not enough people to care for patients, those facilities sometimes have to go on what’s called diversion, meaning they aren’t able to accept incoming patients being transported.
In turn, that means volunteers have to take a patient to a facility further away.
“We are reduced in our staffing because of this second pandemic, the workforce shortage that we are all dealing with,” Larson said Friday speaking of the hospital’s limited resources.
A bright spot, however, is a slight reduction in virus patients. As of Friday, both the Danville and Martinsville hospitals were treating 40 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, an 11% decrease from two weeks ago.
Of those 40, 93% are unvaccinated.
“Again, the data continues to show the vaccine is effective in preventing severe impact to the patients who have COVID-19,” Larson said.
Someone who’s received the shots of protection may still test positive for the virus, but the likelihood of hospitalization and death is greatly reduced.
“If you have not yet been vaccinated, please do so,” he said. “Not only for yourself, but for the community.”
About half of the adult residents in the Dan River Region are considered fully vaccinated, leaving many thousands still unprotected from the severe impacts of the delta variant. That variant — a highly transmissible version of the original coronavirus — is what caused this fourth wave of the pandemic, experts agree.
If more people were to get vaccinated, it would allow Sovah Health to provide help to others who are sick “so our hospital isn’t filled with only COVID-19 patients,” Larson said.
While reaching a 100% vaccination rate may not completely eliminate the risk of COVID-19, it would come “awfully close,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
“Herd immunity is usually a combination of vaccination and natural illness,” Spillmann explained. “I anticipate we will eventually achieve this. However, it’s a matter of when and how much the cost of pain and human suffering. Vaccination is the quicker, less costly and less painful way.”
Many people are worried about side effects associated with the vaccine. Some people have reported fever and chills.
“Each person is a little bit different,” Larson said as he described his recent booster shoot.
After that vaccination, he only had pain at the injection site for a day and didn’t experience any other issues.
For people who have had COVID-19 and recovered, they should still get the vaccine, Larson urged.
“Just the COVID-19 virus itself does not produce enough antibodies to be able to protect you against the possibility of getting sick [again] with the virus,” he said.
He suggested talking with a health care provider for timing of getting vaccinated after having the COVID-19 illness.