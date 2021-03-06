WATCH NOW: Amid optimism with drop in cases, increase in vaccines, summer spike worry grows

Vaccinations keep rising, daily COVID-19 cases continue to drop, but worry among health officials persists that carelessness on pandemic protocols mixed with rapidly circulating variants could lead to a summer spike.
About 2,000 more residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County became fully vaccinated in the past week. The 7,345 who have received two shots represents 7.2% of the total population in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
In all, 23,123 shots have been administered across the city and county through a variety of clinics.
The latest mass-vaccination event happened Friday at what used to be J.C. Penney in the Danville Mall. The once sprawling popular department store — itself a victim of the pandemic — was converted into a first-dose point-of-dispensing clinic for the Moderna vaccine.
Some Averett University students even spent their spring break helping convert the mall space for hundreds of residents eager to roll up their sleeves.
These kinds of clinics aren't open to the public and only are available to those who have registered online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.
“Vaccine demand is extraordinarily high and supplies remain limited,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “Please be patient. You will be contacted as soon as possible to schedule an appointment."
Residents are advised not to register multiple times as this only slows the process.
Spillmann said the priority is to vaccinate those in Phases 1a and 1b who are the most at risk from developing a serious illness with COVID-19. Phase 1a includes anyone who may come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Residents 65 and older and select essential employees fall under the Phase 1b category.
Vaccine supply is improving in the state and local health district, but still remains limited, a news release noted. But as the shots continue increase in flow, the need for people to help provide the vaccines grows equally as important.
“We continue to need volunteers to support our vaccination efforts, particularly those who are certified to give vaccines,” Spillmann said.
Spillmann said anyone can volunteer to provide medical and non-medical support via the Medical Reserve Corps. More details are available at www.vamrc.org.
Cases, other measures
Danville and Pittsylvania County on Saturday morning combined to add 14 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That brings the 7-day rolling average of new infections to about 18, which is the lowest rate since mid-October.
No new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last two days. The death toll in the local health district stands at 181.
After staying in the double digits for months, the local positivity rate has dropped to 8.8%. That percentage is a calculation of the positive results measured against the overall number of tests administered. It was 13.1% only a week ago.
The positivity rate is used to measure COVID-19 spread in a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent uses a benchmark of 5% to indicate the illness is under control. Statewide the rate has been at 6.3% for the past three days.
Fewer people are being tested for the virus, a factor in that positivity rate. The local health district is averaging about 156 tests per day, the lowest number since July.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,381
|112
|240
|Pittsylvania County
|4,769
|69
|165
|Halifax County
|2,485
|65
|64
|Mecklenburg County
|2,021
|58
|82
|Henry County
|4,237
|117
|289
|Martinsville
|1,512
|66
|128
|Virginia
|548,537
|24,637
|9,519
The trends
Friday's report by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute was one of cautious optimism.
While painting a statistical picture of cases riding the downward trend across the state, a model shows a potential for a massive peak to develop in July. Specifically, cases would be 2 1/2 higher than the post-holiday surge in January.
The model warns of variants becoming the dominate strain of COVID-19 — something the CDC reports could happen sometime this month — and residents giving up on the tried-and-true methods to reduce the spread of the virus.
"With loosening restrictions and warmer weather, Virginia could be on the brink of widespread behavior change," researchers warned in Friday's report. "While the current situation remains promising, modeling efforts warn of what could happen if behavior becomes too relaxed."
The worry is a combination of those variants and more people gathering over the new few months could fuel a larger surge. However, the trend can easily be avoided if residents adhere to prevention measures for just a little while longer.
If the model proves to be accurate there could be about 1,791 cases of COVID-19 a week by July. That compares to about 761 weekly cases during the peak January surge.
"The outlook could be grim if not taken seriously," researchers said. "While it is important to celebrate our successes, now is not the time for complacency."