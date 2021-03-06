WATCH NOW: Amid optimism with drop in cases, increase in vaccines, summer spike worry grows

After staying in the double digits for months, the local positivity rate has dropped to 8.8%. That percentage is a calculation of the positive results measured against the overall number of tests administered. It was 13.1% only a week ago.

The positivity rate is used to measure COVID-19 spread in a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent uses a benchmark of 5% to indicate the illness is under control. Statewide the rate has been at 6.3% for the past three days.

Fewer people are being tested for the virus, a factor in that positivity rate. The local health district is averaging about 156 tests per day, the lowest number since July.

The trends

Friday's report by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute was one of cautious optimism.

While painting a statistical picture of cases riding the downward trend across the state, a model shows a potential for a massive peak to develop in July. Specifically, cases would be 2 1/2 higher than the post-holiday surge in January.

The model warns of variants becoming the dominate strain of COVID-19 — something the CDC reports could happen sometime this month — and residents giving up on the tried-and-true methods to reduce the spread of the virus.