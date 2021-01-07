WATCH NOW: 'An act of terrorism': Dan River Region leaders react to riot at nation's Capitol

“Now we see the difference,” Bennett said. “Now you see why we have to have civil rights organizations [and] Black Lives Matter. We have to have these because if not we have no protection. None whatsoever.”

Wednesday’s rioting came with just two weeks left in Trump’s presidency.

Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, said the Republican Party is responsible for making sure a similar unsightly demonstration doesn’t happen again.

“In my mind, this is not something the Democrats fix because it’s not a Democrat problem. It’s a Republican problem. They need to clean their own house,” Norris said. “Because if we do it, it’s just going to make those supporters madder at us. We need the Republicans to stand up and say, ‘This is not who we are as Americans. Not as Republicans, as Americans. It’s not who we are.’ We don’t need to go on a crusade and help them clean their house. They need to clean it themselves.”

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones called Wednesday’s events “very sad” and “very disturbing” as he watched from home. He received phone calls from several residents voicing their concern, and he also placed calls of his own to Virginia’s Congressional members, including Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to ensure they were safe.