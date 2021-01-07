WATCH NOW: 'An act of terrorism': Dan River Region leaders react to riot at nation's Capitol

A handful of Dan River Region political and community leaders watched from afar with horror and sadness on Wednesday afternoon as a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters orchestrated a siege of the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The rioters, egged on by the president in the wake of losing an election to Joe Biden in November, made their way past police barricades, through the halls of the Capitol and reached as far as Congressional offices and the dais in the House of Representatives and Senate chambers.
For many, it was a dispiriting sight.
“It was one of the worst days I’ve ever seen in my lifetime,” said Tommy Bennett, the president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP. “It was a horrible day. It was a horrible day.”
After the rioters had dispersed, members of Congress resumed confirming the election results, a process that lasted well into Thursday morning because of the breach of the building. Ultimately, as was expected, Biden’s win was confirmed.
“To see how they stormed into the Capitol and just broke out glasses and turned over desks, what did they accomplish?” Bennett asked rhetorically, his sadness mixing with frustration. “To have the leader of our nation incite a riot like this, if I had done that, I would be in jail right now.”
Bennett said he was also puzzled by the inaction of Capitol Police, the people who are supposed to protect but instead did no protecting.
“Now we see the difference,” Bennett said. “Now you see why we have to have civil rights organizations [and] Black Lives Matter. We have to have these because if not we have no protection. None whatsoever.”
Wednesday’s rioting came with just two weeks left in Trump’s presidency.
Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, said the Republican Party is responsible for making sure a similar unsightly demonstration doesn’t happen again.
“In my mind, this is not something the Democrats fix because it’s not a Democrat problem. It’s a Republican problem. They need to clean their own house,” Norris said. “Because if we do it, it’s just going to make those supporters madder at us. We need the Republicans to stand up and say, ‘This is not who we are as Americans. Not as Republicans, as Americans. It’s not who we are.’ We don’t need to go on a crusade and help them clean their house. They need to clean it themselves.”
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones called Wednesday’s events “very sad” and “very disturbing” as he watched from home. He received phone calls from several residents voicing their concern, and he also placed calls of his own to Virginia’s Congressional members, including Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, to ensure they were safe.
Jones said he hopes this moment can be one that people can learn from, especially in the Danville and Pittsylvania County areas. He doesn’t want the fallout to be even more division.
“We can have our differences — Democrats, Republicans, whatever stance you have — we can agree to disagree, but we have to agree to work together,” Jones said.
Will Pace, Chatham’s mayor and chair of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee, served as a legislative staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of former Virginia 5th Congressional District representative Robert Hurt from 2011-14. Pace said the Capitol building “holds a very special place” in his heart, and he was deeply saddened about what he watched unfold inside it.
“What happened is disgraceful,” he said. “You do not storm and infiltrate the temple of our republic. You don’t do that.
“I’ve been in that [House] chamber many times. I would have never imagined the day that guns were drawn inside that chamber.”
Pace said he knows of a few people from the Danville area who went to Washington, D.C., to take part in what they expected to be a peaceful rally. He said nobody he knows participated in the breach of the Capitol, however.
He said anybody who did enter the Capitol as part of the riot has no respect for the Constitution and committed “an act of terrorism.”
“I condemn what happened yesterday [Wednesday] at the fullest extent,” Pace said.
Norris said moving on from this dark incident could be difficult. But, like Jones, he also sees it as an opportunity to repair broken relationships and work toward something more unifying.
“Trump’s almost gone. He’s not going to be a factor much longer unless we let him be,” Norris said. “We have an opportunity here to come together as a nation like we did after 9/11, and I feel like if we don’t go that direction we’re going to continue to go in the opposite direction.”