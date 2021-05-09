WATCH NOW: Areas with higher vaccine rates likely to stave off summer surge, UVa reports

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, Southern Virginia health districts fall below the state average for vaccination rates.

The scenario also accounts for policy changes, like Virginia possibly lifting all limits on capacity for gatherings by June 15. The issue if masks remains to be determined, but Gov. Ralph Northam indicated the state will follow in step with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As example on the wide range of possibilities shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's having another peak of 926 weekly COVID-19 cases by the end of July, higher than January's surge of 717 weekly cases.

On the other hand, the Alexandria Health District in Northern Virginia shows a continued decline in infections even in the worst prediction.

"Improved vaccine uptake across the state can help other health districts reach similar projections," the UVa report noted.

The forecast for the West Piedmont Health District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties — would be far bleaker than some areas. As of Friday, the model showed a staggering 2,713 weekly cases possible by the end of July — nearly four times the high-level mark of 701 weekly cases in the early winter.

Current situation