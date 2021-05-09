WATCH NOW: Areas with higher vaccine rates likely to stave off summer surge, UVa reports

The possibility of a summer surge of COVID-19 infections easily could vary across the commonwealth, based on vaccine acceptance.
The communities in which a higher percentage of the population gets a shot of protection — such as Northern Virginia — appear to escape an uptick in cases, even in a worst-case scenario forecast.
These scenarios are updated weekly by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute and made public each Friday in a summary report, along with an analysis that's dozens of pages long.
"Vaccination rates are the driving factor behind the wide regional variation," researchers wrote in Friday's report.
Two projections — both relying on continuing high levels of vaccinations — show level caseloads through the end of May with a gradual drop thereafter. It's the third scenario that paints a picture of a peak higher than the surge experienced in January.
"The UVA model shows a continued case decline under the current course and the best of the past scenarios, but a large summer peak under the worst-case Fatigue Control scenario," researchers wrote.
That evaluation is based on myriad factors aside from vaccinations. The spread of variants and behavior will play into the trajectory of the pandemic.
"In general, preventative guidelines have not been popular in Southern VA since COVID first became an issue," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday, when asked if there's a common thread for current virus cases.
Also, Southern Virginia health districts fall below the state average for vaccination rates.
The scenario also accounts for policy changes, like Virginia possibly lifting all limits on capacity for gatherings by June 15. The issue if masks remains to be determined, but Gov. Ralph Northam indicated the state will follow in step with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As example on the wide range of possibilities shows the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's having another peak of 926 weekly COVID-19 cases by the end of July, higher than January's surge of 717 weekly cases.
On the other hand, the Alexandria Health District in Northern Virginia shows a continued decline in infections even in the worst prediction.
"Improved vaccine uptake across the state can help other health districts reach similar projections," the UVa report noted.
The forecast for the West Piedmont Health District — an area encompassing Martinsville and Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties — would be far bleaker than some areas. As of Friday, the model showed a staggering 2,713 weekly cases possible by the end of July — nearly four times the high-level mark of 701 weekly cases in the early winter.
Current situation
Two dozen state health districts are experiencing a decline in weekly cases, but there are six — including Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — in what's called a slow growth phase. That's determined by an increase in cases based on a 100,000 population scale. Even with that designation, Danville and Pittsylvania County's 7-day caseloads are at the lowest level since early last summer.
Still, the state is averaging fewer than 1,000 new cases a day, a figure not seen since October.
"Virginia has had a significant drop in hospitalizations as well, though the hospitalization proportions are relatively stable with a slowly shift younger," UVa researchers wrote.
With older Virginians being most accepting of vaccines, that's shifted the majority of current infections to the 20-39 age bracket.