WATCH NOW: As Danville area dodges bullet with Thursday's storm, some still powerless after weekend winter punch

Crews continue to work to restore power.

"We are making progress on them, but they are individualized outages," Grey said. "It takes more time to remedy those outages because they are few and far between. We are working aggressively to get those done because they've been out of power for so long."

Small outages Thursday

In addition, about 1,450 more Danville Utilities customers were temporarily without power following Thursday's ice storm in the Schoolfield, Piedmont Drive and Tunstall areas.

The outages were reported at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Grey said.

About 1,200 customers in the Schoolfield area and across the river on Piedmont Drive and about 250 in Tunstall were without power.

Power was restored in those areas Thursday.

Another outage occurred in the Brosville area when a tree fell on Inman Road, leaving about 250 without power, Grey said. Power was restored there.

There are still a few poles — out of the 25 to 30 that broke as a result of the ice storm Saturday — that need to be replaced. Two crews from South Carolina are helping replace them, Grey said.