WATCH NOW: As Danville area dodges bullet with Thursday's storm, some still powerless after weekend winter punch

Most residents in the Dan River Region were able to breathe a collective sigh of relief when Thursday's ice storm failed to live up to dire predictions forecasters warned about throughout the week.
That was welcomed news not only to residents who otherwise enjoyed a day off from school or work, but those still living in darkness from Saturday's crippling winter punch.
Five days after that weekend ice storm, Danville resident Corey Carter still has no power at his Carter Farms Lane home.
He and his relatives who live in seven houses on Carter Farms Lane have bought generators "and the kerosene heaters are working great to keep us warm," he said Thursday via Facebook messenger.
The outages have forced Carter and his family to become creative.
"We actually cooked pizzas on top of the kerosene heater with a pan," he said. "Other than that, [we're] just eating out or foods that don't have to be refrigerated."
He has been showering at his dad's house every day after work, he said.
Carter is one of about 250 Danville Utilities customers who were still without power because of Saturday's ice storm. Those outages were scattered in different parts of the service area, including Mount Hermon, Ringgold, Kentuck and western Pittsylvania County, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey.
Crews continue to work to restore power.
"We are making progress on them, but they are individualized outages," Grey said. "It takes more time to remedy those outages because they are few and far between. We are working aggressively to get those done because they've been out of power for so long."
Small outages Thursday
In addition, about 1,450 more Danville Utilities customers were temporarily without power following Thursday's ice storm in the Schoolfield, Piedmont Drive and Tunstall areas.
The outages were reported at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, Grey said.
About 1,200 customers in the Schoolfield area and across the river on Piedmont Drive and about 250 in Tunstall were without power.
Power was restored in those areas Thursday.
Another outage occurred in the Brosville area when a tree fell on Inman Road, leaving about 250 without power, Grey said. Power was restored there.
There are still a few poles — out of the 25 to 30 that broke as a result of the ice storm Saturday — that need to be replaced. Two crews from South Carolina are helping replace them, Grey said.
The Schoolfield substation feeder that went offline also affected a portion of Westover Drive. The feeder went out of service at 9:47 a.m. and came back online at 12:18 p.m., city of Danville spokesman Arnold Hendrix wrote in a news release.
The Tunstall substation feeder went out of service at 10:10 a.m. and came back online at 12:01 p.m., Hendrix wrote.
A fallen tree on Westover Drive at Fox Hollow Drive prompted a shutdown of the westbound lanes for about an hour, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
A tree also fell near Bonner Middle School.
There were no weather-related car wrecks reported in the city, said Danville Police Department Spokesman Capt. Richard Chivvis.
Why the storm fizzled
Accumulation Thursday was not quite as much as expected, with amounts of ice ranging from one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch in Pittsylvania County including Dry Fork, Java, Ringgold, and Hurt, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Eric Taylor.
Predictions Wednesday pegged Danville at receiving as much as three-quarters of an inch of ice, sending waves of worry and prompting schools and some businesses to shutter for the day based on the alarming forecast alone.
After the major round was over — another quick burst was expected later Thursday evening — Danville received only about a quarter of an inch of ice, Taylor said Thursday.
Accumulation was lower because the low-pressure system was cutting to the South and headed to the coast, he said.
"The ingredients didn't come together in the right spots to put that significant icing in there," Taylor said.
The main system also exited far quicker than forecasters first thought.
Dan River Region residents can expect highs to be between 40 and 45 Friday, with sunshine making an appearance this weekend, he said.
Early Saturday will be in the low 20s before a high of around 40 later in the day. Temperatures will reach the high 40s Sunday, the upper 40s and low 50s Monday, and the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, Taylor said.
PHOTOS: Before and after of the ice storm
Although the Dan River Region might not have received the ice storm that was expected, some of the winter precipitation still found its way to the area. This series of before and after shots, taken near Danville's wooden pedestrian bridge, shows Wednesday at 3 p.m. versus Thursday around 10 a.m.