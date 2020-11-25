WATCH NOW: As hospitalizations rise, Danville records another COVID-19 death

Danville recorded another COVID-19 death the same day statewide fatalities surpassed the 4,000 mark.

Virginia Department of Health's daily dashboard on Wednesday revealed a city woman in her 50s became the 71st resident in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to die of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

It's never clear when the death occurred. Health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database. That process can take a few weeks.

With 61 new cases, Wednesday also marked the second highest daily caseload recorded. The record — at 73 — was set Aug. 9 when a backlog of cases were added to the health department's tally, essentially inflating the daily count.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Combined, Danville and Pittsylvania County have seen 3,228 cases of COVID-19 over the last eight months. Virginia added another 2,718 cases in Wednesday's update, the second highest daily caseload.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to accelerate, more residents are being hospitalized for the illness. Sovah Health reported Wednesday that 25 patients who have tested positive are being treated at its Danville campus; another 20 positive patients are in its Martinsville facility.