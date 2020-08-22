WATCH NOW: As new academic year dawns virtually, Danville school system expands food distribution program

“Phillip has a vision for our kids and he cares deeply about child nutrition,” Magouyrk wrote in an email. “Both the transportation and nutrition department support each other for the benefit of our students and their families. When people work together, so much more can be accomplished.”

Once schools closed in March, bus drivers were recruited to take the buses to distribution sites. DPS Director of Transportation Services Mike Adkins said some of the department’s older drivers opted out of the program, as they were permitted to do without repercussions, but overall there were very few problems staffing the distribution routes.

Drivers have been provided with gloves and masks and have been trained in proper cleaning and sanitation procedures when distributing food. The summer, Adkins said, ran relatively smoothly.

“As we went through the summer, we had to make some changes simply because some spots, folks just weren’t coming there,” he said. “We combined some spots that would still serve both areas. The rest has been relatively easy.”

Under normal circumstances, Cynthia Davis drives a school bus for Danville Public Schools and works in the cafeteria at Bonner Middle School. Since March, she’s helped drive the food truck around to different spots to hand out meals.