WATCH NOW: As variant spreads in Dan River Region, COVID-19 cases rise, fueling worries of potential surge

The delta variant's official arrival in the Dan River Region combined with dismal vaccine rates continue to stoke worries of another surge of illnesses at a time when hospitalized COVID-19 patients are getting "sicker and sicker."
The trend is already playing out in other communities throughout the nation, especially rural areas that have very few people with shots in their arms.
Two cases of the delta variant — the highly contagious version of the novel coronavirus that also causes more severe illness — have been identified in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
It comes as no surprise to health experts who knew it would eventually become the dominant strain in Virginia, like it has in the rest of the nation.
Paige Bordwine, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, said the delta version is the "up and coming variant" in Virginia.
As of Friday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating two COVID-19 patients and two more were at the Martinsville facility, said Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health at both campuses.
"These patients are much sicker than the patients we were seeing a year ago and frequently need care in our Intensive Care Unit," she told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Age isn't a factor for recent virus cases, unlike a year ago when the older population faced the most severe effects. Instead, the common thread comes down to vaccine status. Either the patients never had a COVID-19 shot or they only received a single dose, falling short of the protection needed to ward off infections.
"There is one thing we can do to put this pandemic behind us — and that’s getting vaccinated for COVID-19," Gunn-Nolan said.
In fact, all three vaccines on the market are "99.99% effective at preventing hospitalization and death," she said.
It's still possible to get sick, even if someone is vaccinated. Known as breakthrough cases, the symptoms are normally mild and don't require an admission to the hospital.
Rising cases
Each day, more COVID-19 cases are reported by the Virginia Department of Health in the state and locally. The local health district is adding about five new cases a day, up from just one per day in late June.
By averages, Pittsylvania County's caseloads have been rising for 34 days, according to state health department data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has raised the risk of community spread to the highest level for Pittsylvania County, appropriately colored red to flag localities with data shifting in the wrong direction.
The CDC uses a 4-tier system — high, substantial, moderate and low — to categorize the state of the pandemic on the local level. Danville, as of Friday, was listed as a moderate risk of community spread.
Pittsylvania County's positivity rate is at 10.24%, the CDC reports. Simply put, that means 1-in-10 people who are tested for COVID-19 yield a positive result. Danville's rate has dropped to 2.21%, well below the 5% threshold the CDC uses to indicate the virus isn't under control in a community.
Vaccine rates
Worry is growing for increased cases because less than half of the adults in Danville and Pittsylvania County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Specifically, 47% of Danville adults and 43% of those in Pittsylvania County have rolled up their sleeves to receive either two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or just 1-dose of the Johnson and Johnson version.
Those percentages severely lag averages in Virginia and across the nation. Across Virginia, 63% of adults are fully vaccinated. Factoring in children and those figures are even more dim. In Danville, 38% of the population is fully vaccinated; in the county, that number is at 36%.
It comes down to a matter of logistics with a variant that's even more transmissible than the original strain and a large number of the overall population still unvaccinated. Combine that with a false feeling the pandemic's in the rear-view mirror, the pathway of spread puts unvaccinated residents as the target for an illness that's more severe than the strain circulating last year.
"The vaccines protect us by developing an antibody response and building our immunity without having to experience sickness first," Gunn-Nolan explained. "And the more of us who get vaccinated, the more it makes the spread of disease from person to person unlikely."
Tracking the variants
Even though two cases of the delta variant have been identified in the local health district, it likely underrepresents the true number. Not every COVID-19 case is sent off for the specialized sequencing, the process used to identify the strain of coronavirus.
Bordwine explained via public health channels they are "very liberal" with those sequencing requests. But testing occurs everywhere, placing a limit on the samples available to the state health agency.
For example, if someone receives a rapid-test at a drug store, there's no way to send that off to determine a variant, she told the Register & Bee. It's the same with some private doctor's office.
The health department often urges virus-positive patients to get a second COVID-19 test so the sequencing can be performed, but often that suggestion isn't heeded.
That's why it's likely many more variant cases are swirling unknown in the community.
In addition, there's a lag between the time a person becomes infected and the sequencing is complete. The virus could have easily jumped to multiple people before a variant is even identified.
Health workers
Among the current COVID-19 cases, the percentage of health care workers testing positive has been rising for the last few weeks. So far, 660 medical employees in Danville and Pittsylvania County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Anyone who works in a health care agency is included in that figure. For example, a receptionist at a doctor's office who tests positive is counted along with a nurse.
When asked if the rising percentage is an indicating of fewer vaccinated health care workers or breakthrough cases, Bordwine said was "a combination of both."
Vaccine hesitancy continues to be a hurdle for Southside Virginia, especially among the younger adults who are least likely to get vaccinated.
Less than a quarter of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents ages 18-24 are fully vaccinated, contrasting with 67% of those 65-74.
Lasting impacts
"If you have already had COVID-19, you are not immune from getting the virus again, and it is still important for you to be vaccinated," Gunn-Nolan told the Register & Bee.
Patients who have suffered with the illness over the last year — even young people who were previously healthy — are now having strokes and heart attacks.
"And there’s even an increase in the need for oxygen without previous lung disease or complications," Gunn-Nolan said, further illustrating the lasting implications of the virus.
"The vaccine is our solution, and the time to get vaccinated is now" she stressed.