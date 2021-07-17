WATCH NOW: As variant spreads in Dan River Region, COVID-19 cases rise, fueling worries of potential surge

The delta variant's official arrival in the Dan River Region combined with dismal vaccine rates continue to stoke worries of another surge of illnesses at a time when hospitalized COVID-19 patients are getting "sicker and sicker."

The trend is already playing out in other communities throughout the nation, especially rural areas that have very few people with shots in their arms.

Two cases of the delta variant — the highly contagious version of the novel coronavirus that also causes more severe illness — have been identified in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

It comes as no surprise to health experts who knew it would eventually become the dominant strain in Virginia, like it has in the rest of the nation.

Paige Bordwine, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, said the delta version is the "up and coming variant" in Virginia.

As of Friday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating two COVID-19 patients and two more were at the Martinsville facility, said Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health at both campuses.

"These patients are much sicker than the patients we were seeing a year ago and frequently need care in our Intensive Care Unit," she told the Register & Bee on Friday.